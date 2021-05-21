Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Rayne

A suspect has been arrested in the Sunday shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Rayne. Scott Cooper, 41, of Church Point, has been taken into custody in the death of the 17-year-old, identified online by family and friends as Garrison Gautreaux, a junior at Notre Dame High School in Crowley. Cooper’s charges and details of his arrest were not immediately specified by law enforcement, but “additional information will be released at a later date,” Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said in a statement.