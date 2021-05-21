newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Uncle Sam's Jam returns to downtown park for July Fourth celebration

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Lafayette's official Fourth of July celebration returns to Parc International, according to a statement from Social Entertainment Productions. Uncle Sam’s Jam is a free-entry, family-friendly event from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, featuring live music by Julian Primeaux and tunes by DJ RV. Kids activities will also be on-site. Ice chests are asked to be kept at home, as there will be food, beverages, and a cash bar on site. The night will conclude with a Blue Monday Mission Fireworks Special, followed by a massive firework display that will not want to be missed!

www.theadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uncle Sam, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Fireworks#Welcome Home#Parc International#Facebook Page#July Celebration#Downtown Lafayette#Live Music#Tunes#Sisters#Cash Bar#Veteran#Beverages#Kids Activities#Ice Chests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

A Local Nonprofit Hosts A Benefit Auction For The Seacor Power Victims

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN)- Lift Acadiana, a local non-profit, hosted a live auction and benefit concert to support the families of the Seacor Power Disaster. The non-profit said that 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the families of the victims. “They've lost their caretakers they've lost the breadwinners they've...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Smiley: True love triumphs over brother

The "meet the parents" moment is always a tense time in any romantic relationship, especially if there's a weird brother involved. Rose Mary Williams, of Baton Rouge, tells this story:. "Many years ago, Richard, my college boyfriend (now my husband of 49 years) visited Alexandria to meet my parents and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Sale finalized for Fat Albert's Fried Chicken to local owners

Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken has been sold to another restaurant owner in Lafayette. Michael Lotief, who bought the business and the property at 1322 Moss St. in 2019 from longtime owner Joseph Petro III, sold it to Zhao Jikong, owner of the Thai Max restaurant in the Acadiana Mall. Sale price was $375,000, the same price he paid when he bought it, and the deal was finalized Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.