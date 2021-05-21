Uncle Sam's Jam returns to downtown park for July Fourth celebration
Downtown Lafayette's official Fourth of July celebration returns to Parc International, according to a statement from Social Entertainment Productions. Uncle Sam’s Jam is a free-entry, family-friendly event from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, featuring live music by Julian Primeaux and tunes by DJ RV. Kids activities will also be on-site. Ice chests are asked to be kept at home, as there will be food, beverages, and a cash bar on site. The night will conclude with a Blue Monday Mission Fireworks Special, followed by a massive firework display that will not want to be missed!www.theadvocate.com