newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daniela Ramos

Top Spots to Visit in Spain this Summer

Posted by 
Daniela Ramos
Daniela Ramos
 4 days ago

For those looking for a country in Europe that has it all, Spain is without a doubt the one!

Summer-perfect beaches, huge mountain ranges, a rich cultural scene, delicious cuisine, and a killer party scene make Spain a favorite for all types of travelers.

Below is a list of suggested itineraries to take in the best spots while visiting various cities in Spain.

Madrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRgYP_0a7hKvJ900
Florian Wehde/Unsplash

Puerta del Sol in Madrid’s center is a good starting point. Then head over to Plaza Mayor to admire the luxurious Palacio Real. A relaxing stroll in the lush gardens of Buen Retiro Park is almost mandatory, as well as a walk through Barrio de las Letras, a neighborhood that has over time housed several of Spain’s most important writers.

At night, savor the famed tapas at La Latina neighborhood before hitting Malasaña for a swirl of Madrid’s famed nightlife.

Salamanca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zEMN_0a7hKvJ900
Sergio Otoya/Unsplash

Start your Salamanca tour by sipping a coffee at Café Literario Novelty, the city’s oldest coffee house. Then, go straight to Salamanca’s Medieval Cathedral, a stunning architectural complex with wondrous towers, pinnacles, gargoyles, and bells.

The University of Salamanca is another stunning structure that surely deserves a visit. Rumor has it that students couldn't graduate until they could spot a frog, so go ahead and look for it!

Another worthy site is Melibea, a set of beautiful hidden gardens where the Spanish version of Romeo & Juliet is said to have taken place.

La Cueva de Salamanca is also a great option for brave hearts! Legend has it that this cave used to be the Devil’s Dark Arts classroom!

Plaza Mayor is perfect for relaxing after exploring the city. There are plenty of bars and terraces to pick from!

Seville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXyhL_0a7hKvJ900
Joan Oger/Unsplash

Seville’s main sight is the Alcazar, a stunning structure of extravagant Moorish architecture that impresses visitors. Right by the Alcazar, Sevilla’s Cathedral and its Giralda Tower are other highlights of the city that also boast the best views of Seville. Then, a stroll through the Patio de los Naranjos courtyard is a delightful treat you can’t miss..

Casa de Los Pilatos Palace displays an immaculate blend of Renaissance and Mudejar architecture, while Parque de Maria Luisa is a good spot for a break from exploring the lively streets of the city. Adjacent to the park sits one of Spain’s most emblematic buildings, Plaza España, a brick-and-tile complex that features mini canals where you can appreciate awesome tile pictures that depict historical scenes from Andalucia

Barcelona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZ5Qx_0a7hKvJ900
Daniel Corneschi/Unsplash

Barcelona’s most iconic sight is the famed Sagrada Familia, Gaudi’s masterpiece. From there, El Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau is a short walk and the place to appreciate Lluís Domènech I Muntaner’s modernist architecture. A stroll through Passeig de Gracia, where buildings by artists like Gaudi can be found is also recommended and Park Güell is another must. Barcelona is definitely the capital of Modernism, so it’s not surprising to find art in every street corner.

Of course, a visit to Barcelona isn’t complete without a peek into Mediterranean waters. Barceloneta and Nova Icaria are excellent options, but for those into a calmer scene, Garraf Beach is great.

Ronda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ODGZ_0a7hKvJ900
Sergio Rota/Unsplash

A good place to begin your day in Ronda is Puente Nuevo, the city’s most emblematic monument. Built between 1751 and 1793, this stone bridge towers almost four hundred feet over a natural hole formed over the years by the Guadalevin River. If you’re in the mood for hiking, you can walk down and explore the canyon on foot.

Right by Puente Nuevo sits Plaza de Toros, the oldest bullring in Spain.

A good spot to finish off the day is Bodega García Hidalgo, a beautiful vineyard where you can sample some of Spain’s best wine.

Granada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPq6Z_0a7hKvJ900
Dimitry B/Unsplash

Set out for a short climb uphill to visit the glorious Alhambra, a palace that now is as an ode to Moorish culture. You’ll spend several hours here, feeling quite amazed at the incredible architecture and the endless details on its walls. Before leaving, be sure to check out the gorgeous Generalife gardens, which sit just outside the complex.

Next, hop over to Carmen de los Martires, a magnificent palace that boasts incredible romantic gardens where peacocks can be spotted.

Granada is famous for its Arab Baths, so if you’re yearning for some relaxation after all the climbing and exploring, you can book an appointment at a hammam.

A great way to end the day is a walk to Sacromonte, where you can take in some gypsy caves and catch a flamenco dance show at dinner time.

Valencia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21C6p1_0a7hKvJ900
travelnow.or.crylater/Unsplash

The best place to begin a Valencia itinerary is Plaza de la Virgen, a quaint square with a majestic cathedral and beautiful orange tree gardens. On the other side of the square is Plaza de la Reina, which boasts lots of bars, cafés, and restaurants.

Bikes are available for rent and it is possible to cycle to Las Arenas Beach, one of Valencia’s hippest beach spots! Watching the sunset from

Plaza de la Virgen is a spectacular way to end a day of exploration.

Santiago de Compostela

Santiago de Compostela is the perfect city to get lost in a combination of baroque, romantic, and modern buildings that make up this quintessential sight. The main Cathedral tells a lot about the city’s history and a stroll through the city’s quaint alleys to Prada de Inmaculada allows visitors to explore San Mariño Pinario monastery. Afterward, a visit to Mercado de Abastos, a market with scrumptious cheese and bread to savor before relaxing for a wine break at Raíña street and its numerous bar options is the perfect way to end the day.

Daniela Ramos

Daniela Ramos

36
Followers
68
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The journey has been full of highs and lows of all sorts – of grand adventures, heartbreak, self-discovery, screw ups, and lonely roads. I wouldn’t change any of it. While I’m no longer traveling full-time anymore and I am now based in the wonderland that is Mexico City, you’re more likely to find me in some far-off place than at home. I’m a firm believer in the law of attraction, and I hope my stories inspire you to take the leap and follow your dreams!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Modernist Architecture#Moorish Architecture#Itineraries#Cities#Palacio Real#Medieval Cathedral#Spanish#Romeo Juliet#Renaissance#Mudejar#Muntaner#Ronda Sergio Rota#Alhambra#Arab#Sevilla#Prada De Inmaculada#Mercado De Abastos#Beaches#Seville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
LifestyleInhabitat.com

BREEAM-certified hotel and golf resort boasts ocean views in Portugal

Originally constructed by a Portuguese family in 1975, this golf resort is now home to 37 new signature apartments, luxury villas, a clubhouse and a Michelin-starred restaurant. The redevelopment highlights the natural environment by keeping structures spread out and integrating sustainable, energy-saving elements. Now known as Palmares Ocean Living &...
Europemajorcadailybulletin.com

Spain's foreign minister optimistic of British summer holidays in Mallorca

Spain's foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, said on Wednesday that there are "good contacts" with London aimed at Spain being included on the UK's green list of safe travel destinations. Speaking to the BBC, González Laya expressed her optimism that, with the advance of the vaccination programme in Spain,...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Spain raises hopes of summer holiday return

Spain has raised hopes that British holidaymakers will be able to return this summer. Spanish industry trade and tourism minister Reyes Maroto suggested new EU rules could allow borders to reopen to the UK from as early as May 20. Spain, along with most of Europe with the exception of...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

3 Of Italy’s Idyllic Islands Just Became COVID-Free

Italy’s islands are leading the long-awaited return of tourism by mass vaccinating their entire populations. There are now several "COVID-free" locations off Italy’s coasts eager to welcome back holidaymakers safely. Capri, a gorgeous island in the Gulf of Naples, announced last week that coronavirus jabs for the resident population had...
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Spain gears up for summer, lifts restrictions on UK tourists

MADRID (AP) — Spain is revving up for a return of summer tourists, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday offering an upbeat outlook after his government lifted travel restrictions on British visitors and the European Union moved a step closer to allowing cross-border travel. Sánchez said those two developments...
TravelStars and Stripes

Europe’s favorite holiday spots

When it comes to vacations, it’s okay to be slightly envious of citizens of the European Union. Guaranteed a minimum of four weeks of paid leave, they’re not forced to shoe-horn their travel and adventures into the space of days. So where do these lucky Europeans choose to spend their holidays? While they flit about their continent with ease, they are also perfectly content to stay within the borders of their own nations. Below are their favorite destinations.
Traveltravelanddestinations.com

Best Beach and Summer Holiday Destinations in Spain

Spain is a gorgeous country located on Europe’s Iberian Peninsula and blessed with diverse landscapes and cultures, beautiful nature, and charming beaches. Not shockingly, the third most UNESCO World Heritage Sites of any country goes to Spain. The reason behind this goes to the fact that many civilizations throughout history left a mark in Spain, from Greeks, Celts, Romans, Iberians, Phoenicians, Moors and Visigoths.
Worldtravelawaits.com

This Gorgeous European Island Will Pay You To Visit This Summer

Malta wants you. And the island nation is willing to pay you to come. The coronavirus pandemic has put a huge dent in tourism, the most important economic factor in Malta. But with most travel restrictions expected to be lifted June 1, government and tourism officials are offering cash incentives to put Malta in your summer plans.
TravelKTEN.com

2021 France Travel Guide In Visiting Paris & Nice

Originally Posted On: https://assist-ant.com/2021-france-travel-guide-in-visiting-paris-nice/. If you’re ready to plan your next European trip, this 2021 France travel guide is exactly what you need. Click here for all the best spots to hit in France. France is the most visited country in the world and with good reason. With beautiful cities,...
Worldlonelyplanet.com

The 7 most picturesque road trips in Portugal

Portugal's mix of the medieval and the maritime makes it a superb place to visit. A turbulent history involving North Africa, Spain and Napoleon has left the interior scattered with walled towns topped by castles, while the pounding Atlantic has sculpted a coast of glorious sand beaches. Comparatively short distances...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spain will allow Britain and Japanese tourists to visit without a Covid-19 test

British and Japanese tourists will be allowed to visit Spain without needing to get tested or staying under quarantine, the country announced. However, the British government still lists Spain on its amber list as of now, which means that returning travelers would be required to get tested and quarantine for 10 days. CNN’s Atika Shubert reports from Valencia Beach in Spain.
Travelupscalelivingmag.com

Top 5 Upscale Family Destinations Europe

Europe has some of the most fabulous destinations in the world, from elegant villas with incredible views of the Mediterranean to Michelin-starred restaurants in a glitzy city to ancient castles that allow a glimpse of royalty. The catch is, it may be a little difficult to plan a vacation that both children and adults would enjoy. You want a destination that provides age-appropriate activities to keep the kids busy while letting you relax at the same time. As for accommodations, crammed spaces are a no-no while child-friendly facilities and an efficient transportation network are a must.
Worldtravelweekly.com

A third Viking ship will sail from Malta this summer

Viking will homeport a third ship in Malta this summer, with the Viking Star joining the Viking Venus and the Viking Sea in the capital, Valletta, between July and October. The Star will sail 11-day, roundtrip itineraries for vaccinated guests that overnight in Valletta and then visit Italy and Spain, calling in Messina, Naples (Pompeii), Civitavecchia (Rome), Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Genoa and Barcelona. Itineraries on the other two ships go to Montenegro, Croatia and Greece.Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said in a statement that the line was "pleased with the response we have received thus far" to its Malta itineraries.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Holland America’s Eurodam Extends 2021 Med Cruise Season

After four cruises to Greece in summer 2021, Holland America Line’s Eurodam will assume the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam in the Mediterranean. From Sept. 12 through its Oct. 30 transatlantic departure, Eurodam will offer five 12-day itineraries roundtrip from Venice, Italy; between Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Venice and Barcelona, Spain; and from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale. Bookings for these cruises open May 27 to fully vaccinated guests.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

7 Of Italy’s Most Affordable And Beautiful Beach Resorts

With the EU preparing to let qualified visitors from outside the bloc visit for leisure travel, and Italy announcing a “green pass” to be available from mid-May, a seaside holiday in the country will soon be possible for many for the first time since 2019. While a number of resort destinations are already seeing robust bookings, consider that with a long and varied coastline, Italy can offer, in addition to its famed beach havens, many beautiful and affordable spots that are lesser known among international travelers.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

The 10 best beaches in Italy

Counting all its offshore islands and squiggly indentations, Italy’s coastline stretches 7600km from the sheer cliffs of the Cinque Terre, down through Rimini’s brash resorts to the bijou islands in the Bay of Naples and Puglia’s sandy shores. For beach lovers, the challenge here isn’t finding a suitable spot to...
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

Wonderful Things to Do in Mexico City

Once considered a dangerous city, Mexico City has recently gotten its game together and has turned into one of the most sought-after destinations for those on the lookout for culture, gastronomy, and great nightlife. Safety measures have done their job in encouraging culture-loving travelers to book a flight to discover Mexico’s vibrant capital.
LifestyleNBC Miami

Going Remote in Italy: How to Get Out of the Cities and Into the Countryside

What’s a trip to Italy without exploring the vaulted passages of the Colosseum, skipping down the Spanish Steps and staring up in wonderous rapture at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel?. "Absolutely relaxing," said Margherita Migliorini of Villa di Capannole, a luxury accommodation in the Tuscan countryside. Her family has owned the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Europe's first society wedding in 18 months: The Count of Osorno, grandson of Spain's richest woman, gets married to real estate heiress at Duke of Alba's Liria Palace in Madrid after easing of Covid restrictions

The grandson of Spain's wealthiest woman has tied the knot today in a move that will see two of the country's richest families merge as one. Carlos Fitz-James Stuart y Solís, the Count of Osorno, wed his fiancee Belén Corsini in a glamorous ceremony at Liria Palace, in Madrid this afternoon.