Top Spots to Visit in Spain this Summer

For those looking for a country in Europe that has it all, Spain is without a doubt the one!

Summer-perfect beaches, huge mountain ranges, a rich cultural scene, delicious cuisine, and a killer party scene make Spain a favorite for all types of travelers.

Below is a list of suggested itineraries to take in the best spots while visiting various cities in Spain.

Madrid

Florian Wehde/Unsplash

Puerta del Sol in Madrid’s center is a good starting point. Then head over to Plaza Mayor to admire the luxurious Palacio Real. A relaxing stroll in the lush gardens of Buen Retiro Park is almost mandatory, as well as a walk through Barrio de las Letras, a neighborhood that has over time housed several of Spain’s most important writers.

At night, savor the famed tapas at La Latina neighborhood before hitting Malasaña for a swirl of Madrid’s famed nightlife.

Salamanca

Sergio Otoya/Unsplash

Start your Salamanca tour by sipping a coffee at Café Literario Novelty, the city’s oldest coffee house. Then, go straight to Salamanca’s Medieval Cathedral, a stunning architectural complex with wondrous towers, pinnacles, gargoyles, and bells.

The University of Salamanca is another stunning structure that surely deserves a visit. Rumor has it that students couldn't graduate until they could spot a frog, so go ahead and look for it!

Another worthy site is Melibea, a set of beautiful hidden gardens where the Spanish version of Romeo & Juliet is said to have taken place.

La Cueva de Salamanca is also a great option for brave hearts! Legend has it that this cave used to be the Devil’s Dark Arts classroom!

Plaza Mayor is perfect for relaxing after exploring the city. There are plenty of bars and terraces to pick from!

Seville

Joan Oger/Unsplash

Seville’s main sight is the Alcazar, a stunning structure of extravagant Moorish architecture that impresses visitors. Right by the Alcazar, Sevilla’s Cathedral and its Giralda Tower are other highlights of the city that also boast the best views of Seville. Then, a stroll through the Patio de los Naranjos courtyard is a delightful treat you can’t miss..

Casa de Los Pilatos Palace displays an immaculate blend of Renaissance and Mudejar architecture, while Parque de Maria Luisa is a good spot for a break from exploring the lively streets of the city. Adjacent to the park sits one of Spain’s most emblematic buildings, Plaza España, a brick-and-tile complex that features mini canals where you can appreciate awesome tile pictures that depict historical scenes from Andalucia

Barcelona

Daniel Corneschi/Unsplash

Barcelona’s most iconic sight is the famed Sagrada Familia, Gaudi’s masterpiece. From there, El Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau is a short walk and the place to appreciate Lluís Domènech I Muntaner’s modernist architecture. A stroll through Passeig de Gracia, where buildings by artists like Gaudi can be found is also recommended and Park Güell is another must. Barcelona is definitely the capital of Modernism, so it’s not surprising to find art in every street corner.

Of course, a visit to Barcelona isn’t complete without a peek into Mediterranean waters. Barceloneta and Nova Icaria are excellent options, but for those into a calmer scene, Garraf Beach is great.

Ronda

Sergio Rota/Unsplash

A good place to begin your day in Ronda is Puente Nuevo, the city’s most emblematic monument. Built between 1751 and 1793, this stone bridge towers almost four hundred feet over a natural hole formed over the years by the Guadalevin River. If you’re in the mood for hiking, you can walk down and explore the canyon on foot.

Right by Puente Nuevo sits Plaza de Toros, the oldest bullring in Spain.

A good spot to finish off the day is Bodega García Hidalgo, a beautiful vineyard where you can sample some of Spain’s best wine.

Granada

Dimitry B/Unsplash

Set out for a short climb uphill to visit the glorious Alhambra, a palace that now is as an ode to Moorish culture. You’ll spend several hours here, feeling quite amazed at the incredible architecture and the endless details on its walls. Before leaving, be sure to check out the gorgeous Generalife gardens, which sit just outside the complex.

Next, hop over to Carmen de los Martires, a magnificent palace that boasts incredible romantic gardens where peacocks can be spotted.

Granada is famous for its Arab Baths, so if you’re yearning for some relaxation after all the climbing and exploring, you can book an appointment at a hammam.

A great way to end the day is a walk to Sacromonte, where you can take in some gypsy caves and catch a flamenco dance show at dinner time.

Valencia

travelnow.or.crylater/Unsplash

The best place to begin a Valencia itinerary is Plaza de la Virgen, a quaint square with a majestic cathedral and beautiful orange tree gardens. On the other side of the square is Plaza de la Reina, which boasts lots of bars, cafés, and restaurants.

Bikes are available for rent and it is possible to cycle to Las Arenas Beach, one of Valencia’s hippest beach spots! Watching the sunset from

Plaza de la Virgen is a spectacular way to end a day of exploration.

Santiago de Compostela

Santiago de Compostela is the perfect city to get lost in a combination of baroque, romantic, and modern buildings that make up this quintessential sight. The main Cathedral tells a lot about the city’s history and a stroll through the city’s quaint alleys to Prada de Inmaculada allows visitors to explore San Mariño Pinario monastery. Afterward, a visit to Mercado de Abastos, a market with scrumptious cheese and bread to savor before relaxing for a wine break at Raíña street and its numerous bar options is the perfect way to end the day.