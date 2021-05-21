newsbreak-logo
Business

Tribune Publishing : REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tribune shareholders approve Alden Global's take-private deal

 2 days ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co said on Friday shareholders had approved its proposed acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC. The take-private deal, gives Alden full control of Tribune's newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News. As per terms of agreement, expected...

Chicago, ILkclu.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A hedge fund is taking over the Tribune papers

Shareholders for Tribune Publishing approved a $630 million takeover bid by NYC-based hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, known for expanding profits by slashing newsrooms. The unions representing several Tribune newspapers including the Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune and Hartford Courant, opposed the deal sparking concerns over the future of local papers. NPR’s David Folkenflik joins.
Businesseminetra.com

Tribune sale to Alden faces shareholder vote

This transaction requires approval by two-thirds of the non-Alden shareholders who hold a 32% stake in Tribune. Dr. Patrick Sunsion, who owns a 24% stake in Tribune, the company’s second largest shareholder, did not vote, a spokeswoman said Friday. “For the past few years, Tribune Publishing has been a passive...
Businesswmay.com

Tribune Company Approves Sale To Hedge Fund

It could mark a major turning point in one of Illinois’s oldest media enterprises. The board of Tribune Publishing Company has approved a takeover by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund with a reputation for acquiring media operations and then slashing staff and expenses. A number of staffers at the...
Businessnewsguild.org

Tribune Publishing shareholders let everyone down

Thousands of NewsGuild-CWA members, myself included, were upset by Tribune Publishing’s announcement today that shareholders approved the company’s takeover by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known as “the destroyer of newspapers.”. There were several hours of confusion after Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of 24% of Tribune shares, announced that he...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Tribune Investors Vote on Alden Deal; Outcome Questioned

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of...
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Acquired by Alden Global Capital

Tribune shareholders voted in favor of acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Tribune publishes the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, Sun-Sentinel, and Daily Press, among others. In February, Tribune agreed to be acquired Alden Global Capital in a $630 million deal, pending shareholder approval....
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Tribune Publishing shareholders vote to sell company to hedge fund

After months of almost cinematic twists and turns, an overture from a Swiss billionaire and campaigns from journalists for local ownership, shareholders have decided the fate of Tribune Publishing: Hedge fund Alden Global Capital will buy the Chicago Tribune parent for $17.25 per share. Shareholders voted for the deal this...
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Tribune shareholders approve Alden buyout of Hartford Courant, other U.S. newspapers

The Hartford Courant, Connecticut’s largest daily newspaper, is headed toward new ownership. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, investors in Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Courant and several other highly visible U.S. publications, voted Friday morning to approve the company’s sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund that has become notorious for buying up financially distressed newspapers and then aggressively cutting costs, including staff.
Businessnewsguild.org

Statement on Tribune Shareholders Vote from NewsGuild’s Tribune newsrooms

NewsGuild units at the papers of Tribune Publishing issued the following joint statement on the vote by shareholders regarding the takeover by Alden Global Capital. Today, Tribune Publishing shareholders voted to put profit and greed over local news in our country. While we are saddened by the turn of events,...
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Employees Outraged Over Alden Global Capital Acquisition: ‘Terrible News’

Tribune Publishing employees spoke out Friday in the wake of shareholders voting to approve the company’s acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. “This is terrible news for the Chicago Tribune and all our sister newspapers. It’s also terrible news for the communities these papers cover and, I’d argue, for the country,” Rex Huppke, humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted. “So I’m going to take a moment to feel angry, disappointed and a bit scared. Then I’m going to do exactly what my colleagues here in Chicago, and my colleagues in Baltimore and New York and Hartford and Orlando and in newsrooms across the country, will do: get back to work.”
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

