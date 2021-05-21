Target, Microsoft, Oatly: Stocks That Defined the Week
Shoppers are returning to physical stores and ready to spend. Target reported robust quarterly sales and a jump in store visits, maintaining momentum even as consumer buying habits change during the pandemic. Meanwhile, larger rival Walmart Inc. reported comparable sales rose 6% in its latest quarter, and Macy's Inc. reported a jump in quarterly sales and swung back to a profit from the year-ago period. Target shares gained 1.3% Thursday.www.marketscreener.com