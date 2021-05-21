Target, Microsoft, Oatly: Stocks That Defined the Week

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) reported earnings a little over a week ago, after the close on Thursday, May 14. The firm's earnings and revenue bested forecasts, but a Disney+ subscriber miss ultimately sunk the stock. The equity's 160-day moving average wound up containing most of this post-earnings carnage by mid-week last week, and today, DIS is up 1.6% at $174.44, though its next obstacle will be reclaiming its 140-day moving average. Below, we'll parse through some of the option activity that went down around Disney's fiscal second-quarter report, as well as the best way to play the Blue Chip now that earnings are in the rearview.