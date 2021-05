Further to its previous announcement (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/IRSH/dtek-energy-b-v-restructuring/14978323), the DTEK ENERGY B.V. group (the "Group") hereby announces that the restructuring of substantially all of the Group's indebtedness contemplated by the terms of the inter-conditional schemes of arrangement in respect of DTEK Energy B.V. and DTEK Finance plc under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Schemes") has been completed on 17 May 2021 in accordance with the terms thereof, being the 'Restructuring Effective Date' for the purposes of the scheme document containing the terms of the Schemes.