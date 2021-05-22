newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

College Roundup: CWU baseball comes up short in GNAC championship series

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington's comeback couldn't prevent a 9-6 loss to Northwest Nazarene in the decisive second game of the GNAC championship series. The Wildcats erased a three-run deficit with the help of doubles by Michael Copeland and Mitch Leismeister in the eighth inning. But they left 11 runners on base and the No. 1 seed Nighthawks scored three runs in the top of the ninth to capture the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the Division II national tournament.

www.yakimaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Yakima, WA
Sports
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwu#Gnac#The Division#Central Division#Bryan College#Cwu Baseball#Northwest Nazarene#Division Ii#Rbi#Softball Wildcats#Stanfield Harris#Big Bend#Yaks#Jahvonta Jones 45#Farias 3#Benthem 3#Mcmillan 2#Tinley 0#Assts#Rushton 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

College Roundup: Yakima Valley baseball sweeps doubleheader against Blue Mountain

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s baseball team won both games of a doubleheader against Blue Mountain on Sunday, winning 13-1 in seven innings and 14-3. Spencer Marenco went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBI and Owen Bischoff was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for the Yaks (19-7) in the first game.
SoccerYakima Herald Republic

College roundup: Central Washington track teams finish third at league meet

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Central Washington men’s and women’s teams both took third place at the GNAC outdoor track and field championships on Saturday. Meagan Smallbeck won the women’s hammer with a throw of 175 feet, 8 inches and Andrew Harris won the men’s event with a throw of 194-1 with teammate Ethan Tonder finishing second. All three Wildcats met the provisional qualifying standards for the NCAA Division II national meet in Kingsville, Tex., at the end of May.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

College roundup: Central Washington sweeps St. Martin's to end regular season

ELLENSBURG — Austin Ohland's big day at the plate carried Central Washington to a sweep of Saint Martin's on the final day of the regular season. The freshman catcher's walkoff single gave the Wildcats a 5-4 Game 1 win and he closed out the series by going 3-for-4 with three doubles and 4 RBI in an 11-5 win. Selah graduate Reid Rasmussen picked up his team-best fifth win of the season by pitching four innings without giving up an earned run.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Ryan Froula steps down as West Valley's baseball coach

In Ryan Froula's mind, the leadership of West Valley's baseball program was always going to be a succession. He took over for Kevin Van De Brake and, one day, longtime assistant Ryan Johnson would take over for him. That day came Saturday. After his Rams capped a 13-0 season with...
Yakima, WAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima Valley Pippins Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Today

The Yakima Valley Pippins have announced that single-game tickets for the season-opening weekend series against the Corvallis Knights go on sale today (Monday, May 10). In a press release, Pips General Manager Jeff Garretson said that only a limited number of tickets will be available for upcoming games due to coronavirus protocols. Phase 3 guidelines say that the club can only operate at 25% capacity, or, roughly, 700 fans per game in attendance.