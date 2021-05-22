College Roundup: CWU baseball comes up short in GNAC championship series

NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington's comeback couldn't prevent a 9-6 loss to Northwest Nazarene in the decisive second game of the GNAC championship series. The Wildcats erased a three-run deficit with the help of doubles by Michael Copeland and Mitch Leismeister in the eighth inning. But they left 11 runners on base and the No. 1 seed Nighthawks scored three runs in the top of the ninth to capture the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the Division II national tournament.