Traffic

The Latest: Sri Lanka halts trains, buses to curb virus

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka halted passenger trains and buses for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. The ban is effective from Friday night until Tuesday morning. However, it...

www.audacy.com
#Cdc#Passenger Trains#Government Authorities#Government Officials#Bangladesh#The Health Ministry#Pfizer Biontech#Tokyo Olympics#Ap#Mardi Gras#Carnival#Navy#Uss Mobile#Lsu Health Shreveport#Cdc#Oregonians#Oregon Lottery#Johnson Johnson#Robert Koch Institute#Facebook Live
LifestyleMyNorthwest.com

The Latest: Sri Lanka banned travel throughout country

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s government has banned travel throughout the country for three days in an effort to contain rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. The ban is effective from Thursday night until Monday morning. It does not apply to people engaged in essential services such as health, food supply and power. Those going to the airport for air travel or seeking medical treatment will also be allowed on the roads.
WorldRepublic

The Latest: Sri Lanka to get World Bank vaccine funding help

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The World Bank said it has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka to provide $80.5 million to help the island nation’s vaccination drive against COVID-19. The funding comes as Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of vaccines because of the current crisis in neighboring India, which had earlier promised to give the vaccines to Sri Lanka.
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...
Public HealthVoice of America

Bodies Burned in Mass Cremation in India Amid COVID-19 Death Spike

Crematoriums in India were overwhelmed with bodies and a shortage of space forcing them to carry out mass cremations, Wednesday, April 28, as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000. READ MORE: India’s coronavirus death toll has topped the 200,000 mark as it continues to be mired in...
Public HealthJoplin Globe

Fungal threat could complicate India's virus fight

NEW DELHI — Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

South Sudan Returning 72,000 COVID Vaccine Doses

JUBA - South Sudan's National Task Force on COVID-19 is sending back 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX facility for use in other countries before the doses expire. South Sudan received 132,000 doses in late March from COVAX, a global coalition that works to ensure fair and equitable...
WorldStars and Stripes

Why the world's most vaccinated country is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. As the Seychelles began to offer free coronavirus vaccinations early this year, President Wavel...
WorldDetroit News

COVID cases double in the world’s most-vaccinated nation

Seychelles, which has vaccinated more of its population against COVID-19 than any other country, saw active cases more than double in the week to May 7, raising concerns that inoculation is not helping turn the tide in some places. The World Health Organization said vaccine failure couldn’t be determined without...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Imposed a COVID Lockdown

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Oregon is moving 15 counties to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6; activities like indoor dining will be banned. "If we don't act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19," said Governor Kate Brown. "Today's announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control." Read on to see why cases might rise in your state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: We need to prepare for the worst, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (MAY 25): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to prepare for the worst in facing the current Covid-19 wave following an exponential trend indicated by the Covid-19 graph in this country. “The rise in cases started from April 1 and could trigger a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid

A decorated American doctor has died of Covid-19 after travelling to India to care for family members, his university has confirmed.Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, was an infectious disease expert at New Jersey’s Rutgers University. He died in a Delhi hospital on 28 April after several weeks of treatment for Covid-related complications.Kapila’s widow Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila, herself a scientist working on the pandemic, told the Hindustan Times newspaper the couple travelled together to India in the last week of March.“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe...