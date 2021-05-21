USCG National Safe Boating Week reinforces new engine cut-off switch laws

USCG release – SEATTLE — The Coast Guard will implement a new law this boating season that requires operators of recreational vessels less than 26 feet in length to use an engine cut-off switch (ECOS) and associated ECOS link (ECOSL). Each year, the Coast Guard receives reports of recreational vessel operators who fall off or are suddenly and unexpectedly thrown out of their boat. During these incidents the boat continues to operate with no one in control of the vessel, leaving the operator stranded in the water as the boat continues on course, or the boat begins to circle the person in the water eventually striking them, often with the propeller. These dangerous runaway vessel situations put the ejected operator, other users of the waterway, marine law enforcement officers, and other first responders in serious danger. “Emergency cut-off switches protect all members of the boating public,” Lt. Collin Gruin, the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River boarding team supervisor. “In the Pacific Northwest in 2019, 26 boating accidents involved boat operators being ejected from the vessel or falling overboard. An engine cut-off switch, when used properly, prevents a runaway vessel from causing more harm in these types of accidents.”