newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

USCG National Safe Boating Week reinforces new engine cut-off switch laws

By Sarah Knapp
Homer News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Safe Boating Week 2021, sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, kicks off Saturday, May 22 through Saturday, May 28, to promote safe boating practices and help reduce boating accidents and fatalities. “The purpose of (National Safe Boating Week) is recreational boating safety, and that...

www.homernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Weather#Uscg#Coast Guard Vessels#Water Safety#Free Safety#Public Safety#U S Vessels#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard Auxiliary#Coast Guard Petty#Safe Boating Practices#Engine Cut Off Switches#Boat Manufacturers#Cut Off Switch#Recreational Vessels#Safety Practices#Recreational Mariners#Personal Watercraft#Laws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
KGMI

Coast Guard implements cut-off switch law

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Coast Guard is implementing a new law this boating season requiring recreational vessels to use engine cut-off switches. Each year, the Coast Guard receives reports of recreational boaters falling off of or being unexpectedly thrown from their boats. An emergency cut-off works by attaching a lanyard-style...
Houston Chronicle

2021 National Safe Boating Week Offers Tips for All Boaters

MANASSAS, Va. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. National Safe Boating Week will be held from May 22-28, 2021, reminding all boaters to brush up on boating safety skills and prepare for the boating season. This observance week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.
Cedar Key News

NATINATIONAL SAFE BOATING WEEK 2021

For nearly 100 million Americans, boating continues to be a popular recreational activity. From coast to coast, and everywhere in between, people are taking to the water and enjoying time together boating, sailing, paddling and fishing. During National Safe Boating Week, the U.S. Coast Guard and its federal, state, and...
gcaptain.com

Coast Guard Promoting Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety, Use of EPIRBs

The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is working to raising awareness related to commercial fishing vessel safety including the importance of having and properly registering an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), an invaluable device designed to transmit a distress signal if you get into trouble at sea. EPIRBs aren’t just...
oregontoday.net

Coast Guard announces new law requiring use of engine cut-off switches, May 10

USCG release – SEATTLE — The Coast Guard will implement a new law this boating season that requires operators of recreational vessels less than 26 feet in length to use an engine cut-off switch (ECOS) and associated ECOS link (ECOSL). Each year, the Coast Guard receives reports of recreational vessel operators who fall off or are suddenly and unexpectedly thrown out of their boat. During these incidents the boat continues to operate with no one in control of the vessel, leaving the operator stranded in the water as the boat continues on course, or the boat begins to circle the person in the water eventually striking them, often with the propeller. These dangerous runaway vessel situations put the ejected operator, other users of the waterway, marine law enforcement officers, and other first responders in serious danger. “Emergency cut-off switches protect all members of the boating public,” Lt. Collin Gruin, the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River boarding team supervisor. “In the Pacific Northwest in 2019, 26 boating accidents involved boat operators being ejected from the vessel or falling overboard. An engine cut-off switch, when used properly, prevents a runaway vessel from causing more harm in these types of accidents.”
kinyradio.com

Engine cut-off switch required for water vessels

An engine cut-off switch is an emergency ignition cut-off device that shuts down the engine if the operator is ejected from the vessel or falls overboard. The law went into effect at the beginning of last month and requires operators of recreational vessels with an installed engine cut-off switch to use a link, typically in the form of a lanyard clipped onto a vessel operator.
kempercountymessenger.com

National Safe Boating Week proves to be lifesaver

National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28. To enhance the boating experience and educate the public regarding boat safety, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) was organized in September 1958, under the name National Safe Boating Committee. The NSBC currently has a membership of over 330 organizations, all with an interest in boating safety and education.
740thefan.com

May Highlights Safe Boating Week

A safe boating public awareness campaign held annually in May serves as a good reminder for boaters heading into summer. National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28, with the campaign actually kicking off May 21 with Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day. Water recreationists are encouraged to snap a picture while at work and share it on social media with the hashtags #lifejacket2work and #safeboating.
boatingindustry.com

America’s Boating Club partners with West Marine for National Safe Boating Week

Americans have taken to the water in record numbers to enjoy the socially distanced fun and relaxation that boating provides. With more boats and new boaters on the water—many without any boating education—boating accidents and fatalities have been rising around the country. The nation’s largest volunteer recreational boating safety nonprofit,...
marinelog.com

USCG proposes to update electrical engineering regs

On April 22, the U.S. Coast Guard published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) to update maritime electrical engineering (EE) regulations. The regulations impact design, construction and inspection of an estimated 5,570 vessels. Additionally, the NOPR adds requirements for:. Generator prime movers;. Electrical cable construction;. Classifications of hazardous locations; and,
Argus Observer Online

Officials urge boaters to do safety checks ahead of National Safe Boating Week

BOISE — Officials from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation would like to remind all boat operators to keep safety in mind while recreating on the water this year. The week of May 22-28 is National Safe Boating Week. “National Safe Boating Week kicks off this coming weekend and we...
coastguardnews.com

Coast Guard, Auxiliary announce National Safe Boating Week in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — In recognition of National Safe Boating Week 2021, May 22-28, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary across Alaska are encouraging and promoting safe boating practices to protect lives on the water. The National Safe Boating Week campaign is a public outreach effort held annually during the...
The Astorian

National, state safe boating week starts Saturday

May 22 through May 28 is both National Safe Boating Week and Oregon Safe Boating Week, launching the North American Safe Boating Campaign to help ensure the public has a safe, secure and enjoyable boating experience this season by bringing attention to life-saving tips. According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics...
Boats & WatercraftsThe Post and Courier

Coast Guard says be aware during Safe Boating Week

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to be safe on the water during National Safe Boating Week and Memorial weekend, May 21-31. Coast Guard crews, along with local and state law enforcement agencies, will be patrolling, conducting safety checks and ensuring mariners are staying safe. Before you leave the dock, review...
Thesiuslaw News

Governor declares May 22 to 28 as National Safe Boating Week

May 19, 2021 — FLORENCE—National Safe Boating Week is the official launch of the 2021 North American Safe Boating Campaign. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wishes to help ensure the public has a safe, secure and enjoyable boating experience this season by bringing attention to important life-saving tips for recreational boaters.
Citrus County Chronicle

USCG shares life jacket tips for safe boating

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has some tips for finding the right life jacket, in honor of National Safe Boating Week, May 22 to 28. Check the manufacturer’s ratings for your size and weight. Make sure the life jacket is properly zipped and/or buckled. Check for fit by raising your...
News4Jax.com

Avoid troubled waters: Experts urge caution during National Safe Boating Week

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is encouraging boaters to make safety a top priority. According to the 2020 Boating Accident Statistical Report, FWC said the number of boating accidents increased 16% in 2020 compared to 2019. Rose Ann Points, with SailTime, discussed National Safe Boating week on The...
Boats & Watercraftskiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: National Safe Boating Week is May 22–28

The nation’s largest recreational boating safety event of the year, National Safe Boating Week, is May 22–28, serves as a reminder to boaters to keep safety front and center all season long. The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water offers three tips for boaters to be safety heroes on the water.
Minnesota Statehometownfocus.us

National Safe Boating Week promotes safety in Minnesota

Great Depression was easing and many people could afford to turn to recreational boating for a little fun. That made boating accidents explode and the U.S. Coast Guard, always the smallest of our uniformed services, had a hard time keeping up. So, Congress authorized the creation of the Coast Guard Auxiliary to teach boaters how to stay safe. World War II then slowed down the number of people boating for fun but by the ’50s, boating interest and accidents increased again. That’s why President Eisenhower created National Safe Boating Week.
thetahoeweekly.com

Boat kill switches required

On April 1, a new federal law went into effect that requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch to use the ECOS link. The link is usually a coiled bungee cord lanyard clipped onto the operator’s person, personal floatation device or clothing and the other end attached to the cut-off switch. There are also electronic wireless devices available.