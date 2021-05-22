FWC Announce Atlantic Snook to Close in State and Federal Waters Starting June 1

Whether the calendar agrees or not, summer has arrived to much of trout country, and it won’t be long before we start hearing about heat-induced fishing restrictions, or fishing closures altogether. Many eastern locales have experienced a rain-starved spring, leading to below-normal streamflows and reservoir levels, and above-normal stream temperatures. In the West, it’s another lean water year in a series of lean water years. According to the most recent report from NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System (NISDIS), widespread warm and dry conditions since spring arrived have led to rapid snowmelt across the western United States. In fact, according to NISDIS, many areas of the West aren’t simply facing poor or below-average snowpack compared to normal levels, but already have no or almost no snowpack at all.