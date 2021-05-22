newsbreak-logo
FWC Announce Atlantic Snook to Close in State and Federal Waters Starting June 1

spacecoastdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FWC) – The recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters has a regular-season closure that starts June 1. Snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. Seasonal harvest closures and anglers using proper handling methods when practicing catch-and-release help conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations and can ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come.

spacecoastdaily.com
