After removing the Geth from the ExoGeni building on Feros, Shepard makes their way back to Zhu’s Hope. But before they arrive, Lizbeth reunites with her mom and the rest of the ExoGeni employees. They reveal to you they’ve had a creature called the Thorian underneath them for quite some time, controlling them, and now that you’re on your way to it, the colonists will protect it at all costs. The employees provide you a chance to knock them out using a gas grenade, or you can use your melee attack, or you can outright kill them.