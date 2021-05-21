newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeville, MN

Lakeville Area Schools Closed Due to Active Threat

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 1 day ago

(Lakeville, MN) -- All schools in the Lakeville district are closed today (Friday) due to an active threat that police are investigating. Lakeville Area Schools said in a statement that all K-12 students will participate in distance learning and staff should work remotely. Officials say they have limited information about the threat. Lakeville police said the threat only targeted schools and does not affect the entire community.

www.voiceofalexandria.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Lakeville, MN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Schools#Active Learning#Lakeville Police#Mn#Students#Distance Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Oakdale, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Metro briefs: Free grocery story opens in Oakdale

Free groceries offered at market stocked with 'rescued' items. A market stocked with food pulled from shelves at Twin Cities grocery stores has opened in Oakdale. The Today's Harvest store, run by Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, has many of the things shoppers might expect to find at a small market, from vegetables and fresh fruit to frozen meat, milk, bread and baked goods. Items — provided by local grocery stores, farms and other partners — are free, and the market is open to all.
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Diffley Road improvement project starting May 17

Construction is scheduled to begin on the Diffley Road improvement project starting May 17. • The narrowing of Diffley Road to one lane of traffic in each direction between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail. • Installing two single-lane roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail. • The addition of pedestrian...
Lakeville, MNhometownsource.com

Kelly McDermott selected as next Kenwood Trail Middle School principal

Kelly McDermott has been hired to be the next principal at Kenwood Trail Middle School pending formal School Board action May 25, Superintendent Michael Baumann said today in a press release. She was selected from a pool of candidates. The selection included involvement and input from Kenwood Trail Middle School...
Lakeville, MNhometownsource.com

District 194 updates plan for high school seniors

Parents will have the option to keep seniors in school. The Lakeville Area School District has updated its in-person learning plan for high school seniors. The district sent communications to parents of senior students on Friday stating that the entire senior class won’t have to go to distance learning after May 21 as was announced during the April 27 meeting.
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Church wants to occupy former Apple Valley Menards space

Site would be Eagle Brook Church’s eighth permanent campus. Apple Valley could become the latest campus location for a large Twin Cities area church looking to occupy the former Menards space. Eagle Brook Church is proposing to move into the former Apple Valley Menards building at 14960 Florence Trail, which...
Lakeville, MNhometownsource.com

Elementary school bonds on the ballot in District 194

Lakeville Area School District voters head to the polls. Lakeville Area School District voters will decide on Tuesday if the district will be able to issue bonds that would pay for land and construction of a ninth elementary school, along with equipment needed to run it. Absentee balloting is already...
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

District 194 to move seniors to distance learning

Move aims to keep them healthy, out of quarantine for graduation. More Lakeville Area School District secondary students are or will be going to distance learning before the end of the school year. Lakeville middle school students continued with distance learning for a third additional week through May 7, and...