Lakeville Area Schools Closed Due to Active Threat
(Lakeville, MN) -- All schools in the Lakeville district are closed today (Friday) due to an active threat that police are investigating. Lakeville Area Schools said in a statement that all K-12 students will participate in distance learning and staff should work remotely. Officials say they have limited information about the threat. Lakeville police said the threat only targeted schools and does not affect the entire community.