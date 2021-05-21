Former Shakopee Softball Association Treasurer Charged With Swindle
(Shakopee, MN) - - The former treasurer of a Minnesota youth sports association is accused of stealing. Scott County prosecutors say 50-year-old Amy Lynn Block has been charged with theft by swindle for taking around 160-thousand-dollars from the Shakopee Softball Association. Block used the funds to make mortgage payments, car payments, fund Amazon purchases and personal credit cards. Block told investigators she began using the softball funds after her husband lost his job in 2016.