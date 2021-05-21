newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon, MN

Worker Suffers Serious Burns in Restaurant Kitchen Accident Near Avon

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 1 day ago

(St. Anna, MN) -- A worker is hospitalized with serious burns after a kitchen accident near Avon in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the Landing bar and grill Tuesday night. Deputies say 21-year-old Pete Hagemann was trying relieve pressure on a piece of equipment when it spilled hot cooking oil and burned him. Hagemann was airlifted to a hospital with serious burns to his arms and back. His current condition wasn't available.

www.voiceofalexandria.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Avon, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Cooking Oil#Accident#County Sheriff#Restaurant#Kitchen#21 Year Old Pete Hagemann#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Stearns County, MNPosted by
WJON

No One Hurt in Stearns County Rollover

ROCKVILLE -- A Cold Spring woman, and her passenger are unharmed after a rollover Sunday. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kimberly Fennema, of Cold Spring, was traveling south on County Road...
Stearns County, MNlptv.org

Single Car Rollover in Stearns County

On May 16, 2021 at approximately 1:36 p.m., a Stearns County Deputy located a crash on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township. The deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch that appeared to have rolled once and landed on its wheels at the edge of the field. The driver, Kimberly Ann Fennema, 25, of Cold Spring and her juvenile passenger were outside of the vehicle when the deputy arrived and had no apparent injuries.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Stearns County, MNknsiradio.com

Woman, Child Uninjured After Rollover Crash

(KNSI) – A 25-year-old woman and a child are OK after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle in the ditch about 1:35 p.m. on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township. The deputy said the car appeared to have rolled over and landed on its wheels at the edge of a field.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Stearns County, MNknsiradio.com

Man Charged in a String of Motorcycle Thefts and Passing Bad Checks

(KNSI) – A 36 year old St. Cloud man is in the Stearns County jail after being charged in a string of thefts dating back to June of 2020. Travis Magney is facing nine felonies including theft by swindle after he allegedly stole a motorcycle in June and fled police on a stolen motorcycle after he tried to buy jewelry at the Walmart in Sartell with counterfeit money in July. Police say he also stole a motorcycle in August, cashed bad checks and stole a truck in February from a shop in Kanabec County. He is also accused of buying a car off Facebook Marketplace with a bad check earlier this month.
Freeport, MNSt. Cloud Times

Melrose man hurt in two-vehicle crash near Freeport Wednesday

A Melrose man was injured in a two vehicle crash just south of Freeport on Wednesday. Dale Winter, 56, of Melrose was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 truck northbound on Stearns County Road 11 and approaching the intersection of Stearns County Road 30 when a 2015 Volvo semi truck pulling a trailer pulled out in front of him, the Sherriff's office said.
Freeport, MNPosted by
WJON

Sheriff: Melrose Man Hurt in Crash Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- There was a two-vehicle crash with injuries near Freeport. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about noon Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 30 in Oak Township, just south of Freeport. A pickup driven by 56-year-old Dale Winter of Melrose...
Stearns County, MNwillmarradio.com

One dead, two injured in I-94 crashes Wednesday

(Albany MN-) One person was killed and two people were injured in a pair of crashes in Stearns County Wednesday morning. The state patrol says at 8:06 a.m. a grain truck driven by 59-year-old Brian Lemley from Sibley North Dakota was westbound on I-94 west of Albany when it crossed the median and hit an eastbound truck and an SUV. Lemley was killed, and the other truck driver and the SUV driver were shaken up but not hospitalized. About an hour later, a truck was traveling eastbound on I-94 east of Freeport when it came upon the traffic slowdown caused by the first crash, and was rear-ended by an SUV. The truck driver, 26-year-old Mert Gokce of Burnsville was shaken up, but the driver of the SUV that rear ended him, 38-year-old Kelli Goebel of Freeport, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

St. Cloud Man Charged in Several Vehicle Thefts, Check Forgery

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with seven different crimes of theft dating back to June of 2020. Thirty-six-year-old Travis Magney is accused of stealing a motorcycle in St. Cloud last June, fleeing police on a stolen motorcycle in July, trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Sartell Walmart in July, a St. Cloud motorcycle theft in August, check forgery this past February, a stolen pickup from a Kanabec County auto shop also in February, and theft-by-swindle for giving a fake cashier's check to buy a car off of Facebook Marketplace earlier this month.
Stearns County, MNwillmarradio.com

Jury Acquits St. Cloud Teen Accused of Shooting a Police Officer

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Stearns County jury is acquitting a St. Cloud teen accused of shooting a police officer during a struggle last summer. Nineteen-year-old Sumaree Boose was found not guilty of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer Friday. Authorities were looking for Boose June 15th after watching a Facebook Live video of him with a handgun in his pocket. Police saw Boose fleeing from a gas station and an officer was shot in the hand during a struggle trying to take him into custody. Boose was also injured in the altercation. The incident triggered civil unrest in Saint Cloud when a false report circulated on social media that a white officer had shot a black man.
Stearns County, MNvalleynewslive.com

ND man dead following semi crash

NEAR ALBANY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Sibley, ND is dead following a crash along I-94 in Stearns County, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Wednesday, May 12 around 8 a.m. on the interstate near Albany. The report says a 59-year-old man from...