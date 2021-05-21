Worker Suffers Serious Burns in Restaurant Kitchen Accident Near Avon
(St. Anna, MN) -- A worker is hospitalized with serious burns after a kitchen accident near Avon in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the Landing bar and grill Tuesday night. Deputies say 21-year-old Pete Hagemann was trying relieve pressure on a piece of equipment when it spilled hot cooking oil and burned him. Hagemann was airlifted to a hospital with serious burns to his arms and back. His current condition wasn't available.www.voiceofalexandria.com