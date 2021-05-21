newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner Denies 'Disrespectful' Report That She's in an Open Relationship With Travis Scott

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner is setting the record straight. After tabloids reported that the 23-year-old makeup mogul and Travis Scott have an open relationship, Jenner denied the "disrespectful" rumors" on Friday. The reality star posted a screenshot of a DailyMail article that read, "Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott 'rekindled their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)'"

