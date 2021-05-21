newsbreak-logo
3 Days of Events Planned For Anniversary of George Floyd's Death

(Minneapolis, MN) - - A three-day event in Minneapolis next week will honor George Floyd and mark the one-year anniversary of his death. His sister, Bridgett Floyd, says we will celebrate my brother's life in a very special way, everything that he wanted to do, he got a chance to do, we will try our best to repeat those things in the community this upcoming weekend. The celebration beginning Sunday will feature a march, music and art activities at the intersection where Floyd died and a candlelight vigil honoring Floyd. Bridgett is founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.
Minneapolis, MNtwincitieslive.com

Water Safety

As summer approaches it’s important to remember that while we love the water and spending time in it, it can be dangerous too, especially for children. Julie Philbrook, a Registered RN and Trauma Prevention Specialist from Hennepin Healthcare, joins us with more reminders. As part of their Hennepin Healthcare Here...
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Minneapolis officials to announce new community safety model following violent weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city officials will announce a new model for community safety and accountability Monday following a violent weekend in the city. Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council members Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Kevin Reich and Jamal Osman and community leaders are holding a 3 p.m. press conference where they will reveal details about the new plan. FOX 9 will stream the news conference live at fox9.com/live.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Twin Cities Auto Show returns in new location

The Twin Cities Auto show has taken a detour. Instead of packing the Minneapolis Convention Center with the latest and greatest vehicles, they’ve taken over the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. With more room to spread out, they’ve added features including a Truck Track and Monster Trucks, some of which you can take a spin in. Many State Fair food vendors are also opening up for the event including Sweet Martha’s Cookies.
Hennepin County, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Broadway shows announce fall reopening dates; Ireland reopening gingerly

Viking Cruises is already advertising St. Paul and other cities on the Mississippi River for its slate of new tours scheduled to launch in August 2022. The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved a contract allowing ships to dock at Lambert's Landing, a riverfront park near downtown that was once among the busiest steamboat ports in the country. Viking's longest option — a 15-day cruise between St. Paul and New Orleans — has already sold out for 2022. Tickets for 2023 and 2024 cruises are still available at a price of $11,300 or more. Travelers can also book an eight-day cruise from St. Louis to St. Paul for fares starting at $4,400. "There's no question these will sell out," said Terry Mattson, president and CEO of Visit St. Paul. "Nobody does it better than Viking."
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

Wayzata library finding new ways to get books into the hands of readers

Leaders with Friends of the Hennepin County Library in Wayzata are working to safely get donated books into the hands of community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When book sales were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, many donated books were left sitting in storage, said Liz Blaufuss, the treasurer and book-sale chief for the library group.