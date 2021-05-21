3 Days of Events Planned For Anniversary of George Floyd's Death
(Minneapolis, MN) - - A three-day event in Minneapolis next week will honor George Floyd and mark the one-year anniversary of his death. His sister, Bridgett Floyd, says we will celebrate my brother's life in a very special way, everything that he wanted to do, he got a chance to do, we will try our best to repeat those things in the community this upcoming weekend. The celebration beginning Sunday will feature a march, music and art activities at the intersection where Floyd died and a candlelight vigil honoring Floyd. Bridgett is founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.www.voiceofalexandria.com