High School

Bishop McCort scores 10 runs in 3rd inning to defeat Blacklick Valley in District 6 quarterfinal

By Paul Buriak sports@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqCeH_0a7hF0Pi00

Bishop McCort Catholic exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning to erase an early four-run deficit and earn a berth in a District 6 Class 1A semifinal with an 11-5 victory over visiting Blacklick Valley on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The second-seeded Crimson Crushers (13-7) will host third-seeded Juniata Valley next week at a time and date to be determined.

After Kolten Szymusiak scored on a wild pitch and Jack Wurm drove in Jordan Kotelnicki on a run-scoring fielder’s choice to give the seventh-seeded Vikings (7-12) a 4-0 lead in the top of the third, Bishop McCort subsequently sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the frame. The Crushers pounded out nine of their 11 total hits in the inning and scored six of their 10 runs after two outs to take control of the game.

“We got off to a bad start, giving up four runs, but our kids showed composure,” said Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil. “Once we got going, we started spraying the ball all over the field.”

Mason Pfeil, Brendon Bair, Joe McGowan and Nate Conrad each had two hits for the Crimson Crushers, with Conrad driving in four runs, McGowan three, and Roman Fetzko two for Bishop McCort.

“Everyone in our lineup from 1 through 9 is capable of making things happen,” said Coach Pfeil.

Mason Pfeil survived the rough start to get the win on the mound for the Crimson Crushers. The freshman hurler gave up three earned runs on five hits in five innings pitched, while striking out four and walking three.

Ashton Younkin reached on an error to lead off the game and later scored on Josh Hessler’s single to put the Vikings on the board in the top of the first. Wurm’s single to left subsequently brought in Szymusiak to make it 2-0. Hessler finished with two of Blacklick Valley’s seven total hits.

After the Vikings extended that advantage two innings later, Bishop McCort’s decisive inning began with four straight Crimson Crusher base hits. McGowan’s liner to left drove in Mason Pfeil with the first McCort run, and Conrad followed with a single to center that scored Bair, who reached on a double, and courtesy runner Ethan Kasper to pull the Crushers within 4-3.

One out later, Fetzko tied it with a run-scoring single, and with two down and the bases jammed, Pfeil put Bishop McCort on top 6-4 with a single past short that brought home Fetzko and Colin Stevens.

The Crimson Crushers again loaded the bases, and McGowan’s second single of the inning drove in Jordan Page and Pfeil to build a four-run lead.

Conrad then lined his second hit of the inning to center, bringing home Bair and Kasper to make it 10-4 and put McCort in command.

“The energy of our team was great today,” said Conrad. “We never really thought that we were out of it.”

“They (McCort) just hit the ball,” said Blacklick Valley coach Garry Wurm. “It wasn’t our mistakes that beat us, they drove it in the gaps and got key hits with runners in scoring position.

“We have a lot of respect for their team and their coaching staff, they played a good, solid game.”

Bishop McCort added one more run in the bottom of the sixth when Conrad led off with a walk and later scored on Fetzko’s grounder to first.

The Vikings set the final in the top of the seventh after Connor Kaschalk’s leadoff double was followed one out later by Weston Zeglin’s run-scoring double.

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
290
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

