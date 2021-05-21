newsbreak-logo
DEED Commissioner 'No One is Getting Rich Off of Unemployment'

(St. Paul, MN) -- The head of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development does not believe the 300-dollar federal unemployment payment is discouraging people from re-entering the workforce. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said, "no one is getting rich off of unemployment insurance, it pays half of your normal salary, and even with that 300-dollar plus up, it's still not much." Grove says we know that the folks who are more likely to be on unemployment insurance long-term are the lowest of low-wage workers. Minnesota gained 11-thousand-300 jobs in April and the unemployment rate dropped a tenth to four-point-one percent.

