City officials got their first look at the Northwest Arena‘s $4.5 million, three-story addition as part of the Jamestown City Council work session Monday. Northwest Arena Board Co-President Kristy Zabrodsky said when the arena first opened nearly 20 years ago, it was evident that the community wanted the arena to be a community center, “One thing really jumped out that we needed to change in the building and that was that we had so many kids in the building. Whether they were here because their siblings were on the ice and they were sitting in the bleachers. Whether they were here because we were having a hockey tournament. Whether they were here because their parents were involved in some other program, they had to be entertained.”