Boarded-up storefronts and citizens without enough to eat point to a continuing COVID-induced crisis in our cities. Seventeen percent of restaurants in the U.S. had closed permanently or long term by Dec. 1 of last year, the result of months of low sales and public health capacity restrictions. And the economic toll means 42 million Americans, including 13 million children, face the specter of continued food deprivation this year.