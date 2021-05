What would happen if we let our guards down? The answer is more love. I see so many people pushing love away. When we push love away, we push our lives away. Remember that your kids are watching how you love and they are learning from you what love means for them. The way we learned how to love is not “the way it is.” Have you been paying attention to how you model love for your kids? To how love was modeled for you? Let’s turn up the volume on how we love by letting our guards down.