False Statement to Officer- On May 13, 2021, DFC. Lawrence responded to the 20500 block of Treetop Road in Lexington Park, for the reported individual shot. Investigation determined Deborah Lynn Jerdon, age 53 of no fixed address, was outside the residence attempting to make contact with individuals inside. Jerdon ultimately contacted emergency communications reporting an individual inside the residence had been shot. A lengthy investigation determined no one was injured inside the residence and Jerson was arrested and charged with False Statement to Officer. CASE# 25689-21.