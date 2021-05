West Georgia’s premiere dog grooming business is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary! Barks-n-Bubbles wants the community to celebrate with them by purchasing one of these incredible shirts with the money going back to local rescues. The shirts are $25 and support the following rescues in our area: Life is Labs, West GA Pet Rescue, Carroll County Animal Hospital, 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, and Hickory Level Hound Rescue. Misty Ledford, owner of Barks-n-Bubbles says, “We are so grateful for the hard work these rescues do to help the homeless animals in our community. Please help us support and promote them. Come by and get your t-shirt at 1558 North Park Street in Carrollton.”