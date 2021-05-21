newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gentry: When we found the bluegrass music

By Mimi Gentry for The Times-Georgian
times-georgian.com
 2 days ago

My love for bluegrass music is hereditary. My people on Mama’s side came from the high hills of North Georgia, bordering Tennessee. They were not rich people. They lived in single-room cabins and scratched a poor living out of the rocky soil up there. But they were rich in the...

www.times-georgian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass Music#North Georgia#Ireland#New Music#Rocky#Guitars#Porches#Fiddles#Single Room Cabins#Rich People#Love#England#Soil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Country
Scotland
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMilitary.com

5 Incredible Songs by Army Vet and R&B Legend Lloyd Price

Lloyd Price, who dominated the pop charts in the late 1950s with hits like “Stagger Lee” and “Personality,” died from complications of diabetes at the age of 88. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Price was a legend for his voice, songs and visionary approach to his business.
Musicnashvillegab.com

4 Amazing Country Music Hall of Fame Backstories

The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to honor musicians, songwriters, broadcasters, and executives for their contributions to country music. Every year new inductees (up to 12 per year) are named during a ceremony and their names, stories, and work is then exhibited at the Country Music Association Museum in Nashville.
Theater & Danceheraldcourier.com

Guitar raffle to support musical programming in Floyd

The Handmade Music School (at The Floyd Country Store) & Southwest Virginia luthier Jackson Cunningham are offering a chance to win one of Cunningham’s custom guitars to benefit programming at The Handmade Music School. Raffle tickets are $25 and will be available for purchase through June 10. The winning ticket...
Drinkswordpressdotcom

Allaire Music Jamboree to feature local bluegrass and folk music bands

Music’s coming to The Historic Village at Allaire this summer with its upcoming Allaire Music Jamboree on Saturday, June 26, featuring a variety of local bluegrass and folks bands from around the area!. Music Jamboree! Local bands from NJ perform a variety of Bluegrass and Folk music throughout Allaire Village!
Paragould, ARJonesboro Sun

Bluegrass Monday returns to the stage

PARAGOULD — KASU-FM will resume the Bluegrass Monday concert series beginning May 24, with a performance by Seth Mulder and Midnight Run. The concert will be 7 p.m. at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are based in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The...
Washington Statesoundandsoulonline.com

Why We Make Music: Brandy Clark

On March 6, 2020, days into a growing concern and mere weeks away from a full-blown pandemic, Brandy Clark released Your Life Is A Record. The third album from the Washington state native featured the kind of savvy phrasing and emotionally observational narratives that have earned her recognition from the biggest bodies in music, but it also marked a unique turning point. Long adept at bringing the larger world and its myriad of problems into focus through her warm and strikingly pure lyrics, Your Life Is A Record firmly places Clark in the role of the beholder and showcases an artist exercising her full powers. Clark’s plans to tour on the album’s success (including GRAMMY noms for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance) were derailed by COVID-19, but she’s remained productive and anxious throughout the last year, and on March 5th, a day shy of its year anniversary, Clark released Your Life Is A Record Deluxe. The upgrade improves on the original formula with live cuts recorded during the pandemic, special guests, and new songs, including two new tracks produced by Brandi Carlile. With more new music in the works and a tour scheduled to begin in the fall, Brandy Clark is primed to drop the stylus and get back to spinning.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1952, Hank Thompson took over the #1 position in the Billboard country chart with “The Wild Side Of Life.”. Today in 1962, Johnny Cash played prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York, supporting on the bill by George Jones, Tompall & The Glaser Brothers and The Carter Family. Today...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Rock Utility Player Warren Ham on His Years With Ringo Starr, Toto, and Cher

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country's Six Pack: Gary Allan, American Aquarium + More

Every other week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country and Americana songs. Here are 6 songs we currently have on repeat. Get out your best-fitting faded Wranglers and 1995 Patty Loveless concert tee because American Aquarium has delivered a true gift for every one of us raised on '90s FM radio and CMT and TNN video marathons with their compilation of '90s country hits, featuring covers of Sammy Kershaw, Faith Hill, Sawyer Brown and Mary Chapin Carpenter classics.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Top 5 Bob Wills Songs

There are multiple potential kings of country music, with Roy Acuff, George Strait and even Elvis Presley among the possible wearers of the crown. Yet of the artists lauded as royalty, none ruled over their chosen sound quite like the king of Western swing, Bob Wills. From the late 1920s...
EntertainmentCullman Times

Evelyn Burrow Museum premieres Country Legends Rediscovered exhibition

The Evelyn Burrow Museum at Wallace State Community College is proud to premiere the Country Legends Rediscovered – an exhibition of stage wear, costumes and memorabilia from the private collection of country singer and north Alabama native Coby Greer. You can almost hear the sinuous cry of steel guitars and...
Performing Artscastlecountryradio.com

The Bluegrass Rambler features Rail Jumpers

Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum is excited to be hosting an event called the Bluegrass Rambler on Saturday, May 22 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the museum and at The Rio Theatre. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Terry Rose a member of the band called Rail Jumpers who will be performing at the Rio Theatre at 6:00 pm.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

‘We’re Back, Nashville!': Eric Church, Larkin Poe + More Tribute ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry

"Zoom just doesn't cut it." Even if you were masked (now "welcome, not required" at the Grand Ole Opry House, as signs outside the historic Nashville venue inform concertgoers) during Sunday night's (May 16) tribute to ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, those words from the show's bandleader and musical director Martin Guigui rang true. Seeing live music in person with other fans on the same weekend COVID-19-imposed mask mandates, capacity limits and other restrictions lifted in Nashville made for an emotional moment.
Buffalo, MObuffaloreflex.com

Buffalo DAV to host Bluegrass and BBQ

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 62 will host “Bluegrass and BBQ” on Saturday, May 22, at the DAV building, 1100 N. Maple St., Buffalo. Music will be performed by Chigger Creek, Flying Buzzards and Wildwood Boys from 10:15 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission includes lunch and costs $15 per person, 18 years of age and older; or two adults for $25; and children (10 to 18 years old), $8.
Entertainment995qyk.com

George Strait To Play Rodeo Houston in 2022

On his 69th birthday (5/18), George Strait was announced as the closing act for next year’s (2022) Rodeo Houston festivities with a concert (while Strait has actually ridden in the rodeo in years past, this year he’s simply going to perform). Rodeo Houston will run February 28-March 20 at NRG Stadium, with an extra day added for Strait’s performance.
Daviess County, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Bluegrass Museum offering clogging classes

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will begin offering clogging classes this summer. Starting June 8, noted clogging performer and instructor Barry Lanham will offer both beginner and intermediate sessions that span six weeks. Lanham brings a wealth of instruction and performance experience and is recognized as a...
Behind Viral Videossharecaster.com

When Randy Travis Finds Your TikTok Cover

Singer Alexandra Kay knows the signs. Typically, if one of her coffee cover videos on TikTok is starting to gain a wider audience, it’s because someone important found it and amplified it. A few people tag her, and then a lot of people begin tagging her on the social media platform.
Musicwvpublic.org

Eric Church Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Eric Church was a rising star in country music when he treated a 2008 Mountain Stage audience in Bristol, Tennessee, to a stripped-down acoustic performance of what is normally a loud, electric stage show. Today he holds the title of CMA's 2020 Entertainer of the Year and sells out stadium shows.