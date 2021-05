On Dec. 20 of last year, Dr. Susan Moore died from COVID-19 complications just weeks after she posted a viral Facebook video in which she complained that her doctor and the staff at Indiana University North Hospital dismissed her pain, refused her adequate care and failed to believe that she knew what care she needed as if she wasn’t a whole family medicine physician who had practiced medicine in Indiana since 2009. On Wednesday, an investigation concluded that while Moore received care that was lacking in “empathy and compassion,” her treatment at the hospital didn’t contribute to her death.