Employer: U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. For U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, there's still something special about being in a courtroom. Between telling anecdotes of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and discussing the latest book he has read, Bennett talks about how Zoom has helped courts move cases along more quickly during the pandemic. While he thinks the use of technology has been beneficial and is a trend that is here to stay, he said he does not want Zoom to replace in-person court hearings permanently.