ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man is crossing his fingers he’ll get his stolen truck back, in part because his neighbors are depending on him. Bob Pence is a retired Alaska Department of Fish and Game employee who, for several years, has made a habit of helping out his neighbors by making sure their driveways are plowed in the winter. Ditto for the Palmer Golf Course Clubhouse, where he helps keeps the parking lot free of snow and never charges for his services.