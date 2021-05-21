Diane Falconieri, 85, of Anchorage, Alaska, peacefully passed away on May 16th, 2021, at Iluminada's Assisted Living Home with her loving children at her side. Diane was born in San Francisco, California. She was the oldest of 8 siblings. After her divorce, she moved from San Francisco to Reno with her 5 children where she met the love of her life. George worked as a dispatcher at a local cab company and Diane would call very early every morning for a cab to take her to nursing school. George was charmed by the woman whose voice always brightened his day, and he found himself looking forward to her calls. One day he decided he to meet this voice and drove the cab to pick up Diane. When she stepped out of the house and smiled, it was love at first sight. From that day on, they were never apart.