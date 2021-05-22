newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

President Biden at Signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC…Thank you. Thank you. Please, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Susan, progress is possible. We’re moving. Good afternoon, everyone. As I said from the beginning of my campaign, Madam Speaker, that the campaign for President –throughout, you would call me and tell me, “Keep it up” — was about bringing people together, about uniting the country. We need to u- — reunite — we need to unite as one people, one nation, one America. And that was the thing I was most often criticized about — saying, “How can you unite the country?” We must unite the county.

U.S. Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, DC - Attorney General Merrick B. Garland made the following statement after President Biden's signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law:. “Today’s bill signing is an important step toward protecting everyone in our country from acts of hate and intolerance. “We have seen a substantial rise in...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Biden signs law targeting hate crimes against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON — Responding to the surge of attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus crisis, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation intended to bolster federal and local investigations into hate crimes based on victims’ race or ethnicity. The new law, which the House and Senate passed with bipartisan support,...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Lawmakers speak after House passes COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Wednesday. The legislation would combat anti-Asian violence. It calls for creating a new justice department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19 based hate crimes and incidents. The House passed the bill...
Congress & CourtsThe Suburban Times

Strickland’s Statement on House Passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

On National AAPI Day Against Hate and Bullying, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement following House passage of the bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which seeks to help combat the rise in anti-Asian hate by strengthening the tracking, reporting, and response to all COVID-19 related hate crimes. Earlier today, Strickland stood in solidarity with Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-12), Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Congressman Jerry Nadler (NY-10), CAPAC First Vice Chair Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06), Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) and CAPAC Members at a press conference on the need to pass the legislation and Stop Asian Hate.
Congress & CourtsDiversityInc

House Passes COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act Intended to Help Combat Ongoing Wave of Anti-Asian Violence within the US

The COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act was approved by the House of Representatives on May 18 by a vote of 364-62. The bill, which was designed to address the increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, had already been approved by the Senate last month. The legislation now moves to President Biden, who has already promised swift signing and approval.
Congress & CourtsKSDK

WATCH LIVE: Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign legislation Thursday intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The bill, which the House passed Tuesday on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise.
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

Lawmakers react to Asian Hate Crimes bill being signed into law

U.S. lawmakers praised President Joe Biden for signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law on Thursday, calling it "an important step in the effort to protect Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the country." The bill, introduced by New York Rep. Grace Meng and Hawai'i Sen. Mazie Hirono,...
Fox News

Will Cain: Biden touts anti-Asian hate crime law using non-AAPI victims, focuses on perpetrators' White race

Will Cain: Biden ignores key details in Asian hate crime surge. 'Fox News Primetime' host slams the left for using race to decide seriousness of hate crimes. Fox News host Will Cain noted Thursday on "Fox News Primetime" that President Biden touted a new COVID-centered anti-Asian hate crimes law by invoking the murders of an activist in Charlottesville, Va., at the hands of a White supremacist and a man of Lebanese descent killed by his White neighbor, with the host adding that to Biden, "it's not really the victims that matter, it's the perpetrators."
UPI News

Harris expresses 'outrage and grief' at anti-AAPI hate crimes

May 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris expressed "outrage and grief over" anti-Asian American hate crimes and condemned efforts to restrict voting rights during a speech at the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Victory Alliance's first unity summit Wednesday. Delivering the keynote address, Harris cited the "pain" and "viciousness"...
Georgia Stateatlinq.com

Georgia Congressman David Scott Votes to Pass COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, D. C. – Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, today issued the below statement on House passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, legislation he co-sponsored to combat racism, xenophobia and bigotry against Asian Americans:. “While navigating the COVID-19 crisis, Asian American and Pacific Islander...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Hannity: Biden waging 'all-out assault' on American principles

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," April 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to "Hannity". Tonight, we are witnessing what is an unprecedented effort around the country from the radical socialist Democratic Party to fundamentally radically transform this country. In his frail, cognitively struggling state, Joe Biden, the leader, might not realize it but his administration is now waging what is an all-out assault on the principles that have made this country great.
U.S. PoliticsVDARE.com

Biden Regime Turning Bush-Era “War On Terror” Laws Against White America

Previously: Will Whites Support A Globalist American Empire That Picks Fights Abroad And Wars Against Them At Home?. Everyone knew the Biden Regime would use the January 6 Mostly Peaceful Protest as an excuse to crack down on patriotic Americans and Trump supporters. But news reports through the past two weeks demonstrate just what Biden and his Leftist allies on Capitol Hill, Big Tech, and the Regime Media have in mind: A major surveillance operation involving not only the usual federal alphabet agencies but also private informers to designate dissidents as “terrorists” and “white supremacists;” and co-opting the private sector to punish them—as in putting America First Nicholas Fuentes on the no-fly list.