President Biden at Signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, DC…Thank you. Thank you. Please, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Susan, progress is possible. We’re moving. Good afternoon, everyone. As I said from the beginning of my campaign, Madam Speaker, that the campaign for President –throughout, you would call me and tell me, “Keep it up” — was about bringing people together, about uniting the country. We need to u- — reunite — we need to unite as one people, one nation, one America. And that was the thing I was most often criticized about — saying, “How can you unite the country?” We must unite the county.