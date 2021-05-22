President Biden and President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Before Bilateral Meeting

Washington, DC…I am honored to have President Moon here at the White House today for the second foreign leader visit, head-of-state visit in my presidency. The United States and the Republic of Korea are allies with a long history of shared sacrifice. And in a personal note, I want to thank the President for being with me today as I had the great honor of presenting the Congressional Medal of Honor to a Ranger in his mid-90s who was — showed incredible acts of valor and bravery in Korea during the Korean War. The President was kind enough to come spend the entire time there and personally congratulate our honoree.