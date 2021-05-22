newsbreak-logo
POTUS

President Biden and President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Before Bilateral Meeting

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC…I am honored to have President Moon here at the White House today for the second foreign leader visit, head-of-state visit in my presidency. The United States and the Republic of Korea are allies with a long history of shared sacrifice. And in a personal note, I want to thank the President for being with me today as I had the great honor of presenting the Congressional Medal of Honor to a Ranger in his mid-90s who was — showed incredible acts of valor and bravery in Korea during the Korean War. The President was kind enough to come spend the entire time there and personally congratulate our honoree.

