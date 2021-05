Memories of grandma cooking in the kitchen will never leave you. You can even smell the aroma, which is something kids don't understand these days because eating out is considered cooler. But let me tell them something; no one can beat grandma's cooking. Everything grandma touched and made was authentic. Even some things as simple as pancakes, waffles, and French toast. Grandma knew how to make it all, and she even made buttermilk syrup from scratch.