Obituaries

Darlene Ingram

By Editorial
bentoncountyenterprise.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith terrible grief, Carlos Ingram and his children, Anita, Jeff, and Jennie, announce the passing of their wife and mother, Darlene Ingram. At the age of 73, she lost her heroic battle against pancreatic cancer on May 8, 2021, after a miraculous and completely unexplained period of “remission” that gave us more precious months with her than we had any right to expect.

Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Lourine G. Tripp

Mrs. Lourine G. Tripp of Marianna, Florida transitioned to ever be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Jackson Hospital. A celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 12:00 Noon from the cemetery of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida with Pastor Dwight Cockerham officiating.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Starling and Shirley Lambert

Starling and Shirley Lambert of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Starling Jones Lambert and Shirley Jean Renfrow were married May 14, 1971, at Third Baptist Church. The Rev. J.V. Case officiated. Maid of honor was Miss Sara Beth Brown and best man was Marc Stuart Lambert. Starling works at...
Journal Review

Norah Ann Myers

Norah Ann Myers, a daughter, born May 14 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Michael and Maggie (Blaich) Myers, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. She was welcomed home by a brother, Joseph Dante Myers, 2. Maternal grandparents are Charlie and Louisa Blaich, Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandparents are...
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Emma Peterson

Mrs. Emma Peterson of Marianna, Florida transitioned to ever be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Mrs. Peterson was a member of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was owner and operator of Peterson’s Grocery. To know her was to love her. Homegoing Celebration of Life services...
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Local Religion Calendar (May 22)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45. Sunday’s topic will be “We Are Numa-nauts,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. Multi-Gen Bible Study will...
Char-Koosta News

Jackson Keith Harrness

POLSON — Jackson Keith Harrness was born April 12, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place. He was 20” and weighed 7 lbs., 6 ozs. His parents are Amber and Jeremy Harrness of Polson. Jackson joins 3 year-old sister Allison in the Harrness home. Maternal grandparents are Gloria...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Spiritual Corner; Brother Lee Green and Mother Dora Green, Biography

Brother Lee Green, 91, and his wife Mother Dora Green, 87, are St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist Church most senior members. They knew each other before moving to Troy New York. Mother Dora Green relocated from Greeleyville to Troy New York at the age of 19. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 15. She was baptized and became a member of Pine Grove AME Church located in Manning. She attended church regularly and participated in church service and various activities. She continued her spiritual life in New York, where she became a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Her first job after arriving in New York was with a shirt factory. Her prayers and search for a job or assignment according to God's calling finally came to pass. She accepted a position with Eden Park Nursing Home for 20 years. Mother Dora and Brother Lee Green decided that they would return back home to Greeleyville. Mother Dora returned home to Greeleyille in 1985. She continued her career as a health care provide at a nursing home in Kingstree until her retirement in 1994.
Creston, IAmtayrnews.com

MARIE JEAN BURMEISTER

Marie Jean Burmeister was born March 25, 1946 in Creston, IA to her parents Marion and Ruth Euritt of Mount Ayr where Marie grew up and ultimately spent most of her life. Marie attended school and graduated from Mount Ayr along with her close friends, Camille, Marie, Joen, Martha and Suzie, along with her sister, Marla Kay. This tight-knit group remained close for well over 60 years, attending many school and community functions together with their own kids. Camille, Joen, Marie (Still) and their families enjoyed over 45 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations with Marie and Phil.
ReligionDadeville Record

Hillabee Campground Methodist Church finds 171 lost graves many more to find

About a year ago, Scott Railey, the pastor at Hillabee Campground Methodist Church, was approached by a member of his congregation about the state of the church's graveyard. They agreed that the graveyard was worse for wear and began a cleanup effort. The 150 or so graves had become overgrown and they knew there were some graves with missing headstones.
High SchoolAntelope Valley Press

Barrett, Victoria

Future plans: Victoria will be off to Dominguez Hills University for film and media. Advice to future generations: This is one Milestone to your future we love you.
themindencourier.com

Kevin Ericson

Kevin “Trog” Ericson, 62, of Axtell, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, south of Axtell, with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. It is Trog’s request that casual attire be worn. The service will be live streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be held following services at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Kevin’s wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin’s honor are kindly suggested to the Axtell Community Fund or to the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Union Hill, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Curtis 50th Anniversary

Jerald (Jerry) and Trudy (Musgrove) Curtis, of Union Hill, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married May 15, 1971, in Natoma, Kan. The couple has three children: Christopher Curtis, of Union Hill; Aaron (Jamie) Curtis, of Bloomington; and Jennifer Curtis (Jason Bloedow), of Seattle, Wash. They also have six grandchildren.
Columbus, INRepublic

Billy Ray Mitchell

Billy Ray Mitchell, 77, of Franklin, formerly of Columbus, died May 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Myers-Reed Chapel on 25th Street.
Holland, MIwhtc.com

Robin Davis

Robin Davis, age 62 of Holland, passed away on May 19, 2021. Robin worked with disabled adults through Ottawa County and other community organizations. She was active in the Holland Jaycees, including serving as a community director, and was an Elder at Bread of Life and Harvesttime Ministries. She had a soft spot in her heart for children and was motherly to all children she encountered. She was a woman of deep faith and was active in her church.
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

Robert Vance

And God shall wipe away all tears form their eyes;….. Revelation 21:4 KJV. On May 7, 2021, the rough waters that followed Robert Michael “Mike” Vance calmed on a beautiful day. His family is at peace knowing he walks freely without pain. He is gone from our lives, but we...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

John Peyton Beam

John Peyton Beam, 76, resident of The Villages, FL since 2002, went to be with His Lord on May 20, 2021 after lingering in home hospice for many months. Husband extraordinaire to his wife, Joan, of 54 years. They were devoted to each other. Also, beloved by his daughter, Jannina and husband, Steven Deal.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

JANET McCLENTON-JOHNSON

Janet Louise McClenton-Johnson was born December 16, 1929 in Chicago, Ill. She was the second child born to the union of Walter and Ikey McClenton. Janet was preceded in death by husband of sixty-four years, her parents, three siblings, and a daughter, Vanessa Gail Johnson. Janet slept peacefully away at her home on May 14, 2021 at approximately. 8:30 P.M. Janet accepted Christ at an early age where she attended Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet was a lifetime member and patriarch of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet served as Church Secretary for thirty plus years, Deaconess, Mission, Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher until her health started to decline. Janet received her education with the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She attended Orr School and later attended Booker T. Washington High School where she graduated in 1948. After graduation she attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas during the summer. Janet transferred to Arkansas Baptist college in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she graduated in 1952 with degree in elementary education. Her education did not stop with graduation. She continued to take continuing education courses with Arkansas Baptist College. Janet's teaching career started in the fall of 1951 with Texarkana Arkansas School District as a third-grade teacher at Carver Elementary School. When school integrated, she was transferred to Kilpatrick Elementary School where she taught third grade until her retirement in May 1988. Janet was a dedicated teacher to the Texarkana Arkansas School District for thirty-eight years. Retirement did not stop her from working with children. She volunteered her time to mentor/tutor students at College Hill Elementary, Union Elementary and Faith, Love and Hope Youth Corporation. Janet also volunteered her time with Texarkana Museum System- Discovery Place. Janet was a member of the We Wives Club, Pandora Club, and State Line Chapter #19 Order of The Eastern Star. She leaves to cherish her memory: Daughter: Pamela Johnson-Foster of Texarkana, AR Granddaughter: Angelica Foster of Texarkana, TX Great Granddaughters: Ameenah & Ainslee Johnson of Texarkana, TX Brother: James (Celia) McClenton of Columbia, GA Sister-in-Law: Bessie McClenton of Cedar Hill, TX A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family Visitation Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00- 2:00 PM at the Church. Funeral Service Saturday, May 22, 2021 2:00 PM at Canaan Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Smith, Eulogist. Interment at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
North Vernon, INRepublic

Doris Carmickle

Doris Carmickle, 80, of North Vernon, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in Columbus. Arrangements are currently pending with Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service.