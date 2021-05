Four Leeton residents, including three juveniles, were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by 29-year-old Cinthia M. Johnson of Leeton, was on Route F, southwest of 475th Road at 3:37 p.m., when the vehicle slowed down, struck a deer. The Dodge then crossed the center line, then back to the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the southbound lane.