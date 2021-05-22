Coolest Spots In The World To Go Glamping

The word glamping is a combination of the words “glamour” and “camping”. So, glamping is a way of experiencing camping life in a glamorous style. This new lodging concept is taking off all over the world and splendidly blending the outdoor life with deluxe accommodations..

If this new version of being outdoorsy seems tempting, here are a few of the world’s coolest spots to enjoy the wild outdoors while comfortably sipping a glass of wine.

Nautivus

Tulum, Mexico

With a “take it as calmly as you please” mantra, this eco-camp is nestled in the midst of the Mayan jungle. With plenty of luxury to make your stay a breeze while still allowing good contact with nature, Nautivus is the ultimate glamping experience in the Yucatan peninsula and Riviera Maya.

The glamp camp is located quite close to the white-sand, turquoise-colored beaches of Tulum, and while there are plenty of exploring opportunities in the area, it is kind of hard to leave. Their private cenote, perfect picnic spots, sunbathing deck and on-site restaurant that offers some of the best Mexican cuisine, make it very easy to forget that there actually is a world out there to explore.

EcoCamp Patagonia

Patagonia, Chile

Jonas Dücker/Unsplash

Hidden in the heart of Torres del Paine National Park, this paradisiac camp boasts a set of eco-friendly geodesic domes that were inspired by the living quarters of the Alacalufe people, a near-extinct indigenous group from the Chilean side of Patagonia.

Visitors get to sleep inside sustainable domes under the Patagonian stars, do some yoga in the Yoga Dome, sip a drink in the Bar Dome, and enjoy delicious meals at their communal domes.

El Cosmico

Marfa, Texas, United States

Martin Robles/Unsplash

Set in the outskirts of the artsy town of Marfa in Texas, El Cosmico is a bohemian camp that offers guests the chance to choose their lodging from a variety of options. Think stylish vintage trailers, safari-type tents, teepees, and Mongolian yurts!

El Cosmico’s unique design was inspired by nomad cultures from all over the world, which, mixed with the hippie desert vibes of the high Texan plains, attracts people from all walks of life.

Sieku Glamping

Laikipia, Kenya

This glamping haven sits in the heart of the Kenyan Laikipia region. The eco-friendly lodge boasts authentic handmade furniture, plus spectacular views of Mount Kenya to the south and the Borana Conservancy to the north.

It’s quite common for families of elephants to wander around the camp and for baboons to peek into guest’s tents! Sieku is a dream come true for nature lovers!

The Lazy Olive

Tuscany, Italy

This quirky chic glamping spot is nestled amid the seemingly endless vineyards of Italy’s most picturesque region. 10 gypsy boho tents sit in the middle of an organic olive grove, making the Lazy Olive the perfect spot to sip wine by the pool while absorbing the vistas of the rolling vineyards of Tuscany.

Sandat Glamping Tents

Bali, Indonesia

Tucked in the lush green rice fields of Ubud, this jungle haven is the ideal luxurious glamping spot. Each tent is built with bamboo and boasts its own private plunge pool. There is also a communal space surrounded by tall palm trees that features a yoga area, a communal swimming pool and a deluxe spa that offers sublime treatments, including but not limited to holistic Balinese massages.

Although Sandat rests in the middle of the jungle, downtown Ubud is close enough for those guests eager to explore Bali.