NBA

Hawks likely to make Nate McMillan their permanent head coach

By Christian Salvador
sportstalkatl.com
 3 days ago

In a surprise to no one, NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that their is "strong momentum toward the Hawks making Nate McMillan their permanent head coach.". The Hawks are 27-11 under McMillan since he took over, and fans will definitely be glad to hear Schlenk and co. are looking to keep McMillan around as the coach of the future. At this point, it seems the only obstacle in McMillan being the full time coach of the Hawks is his own interest, which we've yet to see reported one way or another. Regardless of the series outcome, though, it seems if the Hawks could choose, Nate would have the interim tag removed after this year and help lead the team into the next step of contention.

