Computer Technology Major

Mobile and wearable technologies such as smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers are growing more ubiquitous by the day. Unlike experiments carried out in traditional lab settings, they are allowing us to track a growing array of biological measures in mass populations, with many prompting behavioral changes based on this data, such as sitting less or sleeping more. The increasing complexity and accuracy of this data, in concert with the application of artificial intelligence, are empowering users to make more informed choices that impact not only their lifestyle and physical health, but potentially their mental health and cognitive functioning as well. This webinar will examine how humans are increasingly integrating with technologies, and how as these apps grow more advanced, they are enabling a new type of active, two-way interaction that could provide benefits well beyond the passive collection of data.