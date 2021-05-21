Garbage Sticker Exchange and Buyback Program

Village of Holmen Board Proceedings April 20, 2021 President Barlow called the Special Holmen Village Board meeting to order at 6:00 pm on April 20, 2021, at the Holmen Village Hall. Board members present: Patrick Barlow, Doug Jorstad, Dawn Kulcinski, Micah Wyss, Rich Anderson, Brandon Cain and Rodney Stanek. Also present were Administrator Heinig, Public Works Director Mezera, Park & Recreation Director Brogan, Police Chief Collins, Clerk/Treasurer Hornberg and Village Engineer Dahl. President Barlow stated that the only change to the Committee appointments from 2020/2021 to 2021/2022 was to move Trustee Wyss back to the Shared Ride Committee; all other appointments remain the same. Rod Stanek/Brandon Cain motioned to ratify Village President's April 20, 2021 to April 18, 2022 Committees and Commissions as presented. The motion carried unanimously. At 6:08 pm, Doug Jorstad/Dawn Kulcinski motioned to convene into closed session per Wisconsin State Statute Authority: §19.85(1) (e) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Purpose: Holmen Area Fire District Contract. The motion carried unanimously. At 7:32 pm, Dawn Kulcinski/Brandon Cain motioned to reconvene into open session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85(2). The motion carried unanimously. No action items were required after closed session. Dawn Kulcinski/Doug Jorstad motioned to adjourn at 7:33 pm. The motion carried unanimously. Angela A. Hornberg, Village Clerk/Treasurer 5/21 LAC79160 WNAXLP.