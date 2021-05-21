newsbreak-logo
Garbage Sticker Exchange and Buyback Program

northaurora.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a reminder, Village residents can use Waste Management stickers for their garbage and yard waste pick-up through Wednesday, June 23 with the Village’s new waste hauler, Groot. Should residents still have additional stickers on hand, the Village will be conducting a sticker exchange and buyback program from June 21...

northaurora.org
Bulk waste collection delayed

HIGH POINT — City residents may see their bulk garbage at the curb longer than normal for the near future. High Point officials say bulk items may not be picked up on a regular schedule starting this week. The Environmental Services Department’s bulk collection will run on a modified schedule due to limited staffing and continued volume increase.
Politicsvillageofdousman.com

IMPORTANT GARBAGE INFORMATION!

Waste Management recently bought Advanced Disposal and in the transition there have been many issues with residents not being able to contact the correct area for missed pick-ups, bulk items, cart repairs, etc. Here are some options for residents to contact Waste Management for any of these needs. * Residents...
Gardner, MAgardner-ma.gov

FY2022 Gardner Transfer Station Permit Stickers Available

FY2022 Gardner Transfer Station permit stickers are now available for Gardner residents for $20. These permit stickers are valid from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The permit sticker allows you to dispose of recycling for free, and household trash and bulk items for a fee. The Gardner Transfer station is for Gardner residents only.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Permit stickers to be required for landfill drop-off

CHESTERTOWN — Beginning next year, county residents will be required to have a Kent County Disposal Permit sticker to use any of the county’s drop-off centers for trash. Stickers will cost $10 for the first sticker and $5 for each additional sticker. Stickers will be available at the county finance office, 400 High St., on Oct. 1 of this year. Waste disposal coupons will still be needed to access the facilities.
Alcorn County, MSDaily Corinthian

County wrestles with garbage service cost

The cost of residential garbage collection is again presenting a major quandary for Alcorn County. It is time to negotiate a new contract for household garbage pickup, and only one business submitted a proposal – Waste Management. The incumbent provider of the service, Waste Connections, is absent from the negotiation, and its contract expires at the end of June.
Flint, MIcityofflint.com

Tire buyback program nets 1,803 Flint tires

FLINT, Michigan—The final tally is in and we successfully netted 1,803 tires from Flint and a total of 4,108 countywide in the tire recycling and buyback program hosted by the City of Flint on May 8, 2021. Thank you to our partners who helped make this event possible! Genesee County Recycle, Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission and Environmental Rubber Recycling.
New Castle, PAPosted by
New Castle News

Borough explores change in garbage service

South New Castle Borough may get a new garbage hauler. Council announced at its meeting Thursday that the borough’s contract with Waste Management is up for renewal, and that the borough is exploring other possibilities before acting. The current contract, secretary Albert Burick III explained, originally was signed with Aiken...
Politicsfarmvilleva.com

Garbage Route Changed for Memorial Day

With Monday, May 31st being Memorial Day, there will be no residential or business garbage collection, no cardboard collection and no miscellaneous/brush collection on this day. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, June 1st. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be collected on Wednesday. If you have any questions, please call Farmville Department of Public Works at 434-392-3331. Have a safe holiday.
Sugarcreek, OHTimes Reporter

Sugarcreek Village Council

KEY ACTION – The street department requested the purchase of a Ford F550 XL 4 by 4 truck. DISCUSSION: Council agreed to the purchase the vehicle at a cost of $93,000 and the truck will be equipped with a salt sprayer and plow. Village officials plan to keep the older truck and it will be given to the water department to use.
Brigham City, UTbenewsjournal.com

BC increases garbage collection fees

An increase in tipping fees assessed by Box Elder County for dumping at its Little Mountain Landfill has is being passed along to Brigham City residents. The county notified Brigham City that rates would increase $3 per ton,from $29 per ton to $32, which, according to Brigham City Public Works Director Tyler Pugsley, would increase the cost to the city about $22,500 per year, after it was calculated that the city dumps about 7,500 tons of waste per year at the landfill.
Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Port Authority to expand and improve McCandless park-and-ride lot

May 23—Port Authority is poised to begin a nine-month project to upgrade and expand a park-and-ride lot in McCandless. Eric Bilsky, the authority's director of capital programs, told the Performance Oversight and Monitoring Committee last week the project would increase capacity of the lot at the former Rave movie theater complex from 350 to 400 spaces.
Industrybioenergy-news.com

Casella, Rudarpa break ground on landfill gas-to-RNG facility

Casella Waste Systems and Rudarpa officially broke ground on a new landfill gas-to-RNG facility in New Hampshire, US on 19 May. The new processing facility, to be built at the North Country Environmental Services disposal facility I Bethlehem, is designed to capture the landfill gas which is currently being flared and separate it into marketable gases, focusing on methane and CO2.
Ocoee, FLocoee.org

Code Enforcement Meeting

The Code Enforcement meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. All Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed actions; however, attendance inside the Ocoee Commission Chambers may be limited to accommodate social distancing and is subject to change based on the Governor’s Executive Order. Anyone entering City Hall must wear a protective face covering.
Watchung, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Company to redesign Watchung municipal website

WATCHUNG - The borough's website is to have a new look once a software company completes its redesign of www.watchungnj.gov. The Borough Council voted unanimously Thursday, May 20, to hire Spatial Data Logic of Somerset, a company specializing in municipal website design, to a contract not to exceed $20,000 for the project.
Holmen, WIWinona Daily News

04-20-21 special bd minutes

Village of Holmen Board Proceedings April 20, 2021 President Barlow called the Special Holmen Village Board meeting to order at 6:00 pm on April 20, 2021, at the Holmen Village Hall. Board members present: Patrick Barlow, Doug Jorstad, Dawn Kulcinski, Micah Wyss, Rich Anderson, Brandon Cain and Rodney Stanek. Also present were Administrator Heinig, Public Works Director Mezera, Park & Recreation Director Brogan, Police Chief Collins, Clerk/Treasurer Hornberg and Village Engineer Dahl. President Barlow stated that the only change to the Committee appointments from 2020/2021 to 2021/2022 was to move Trustee Wyss back to the Shared Ride Committee; all other appointments remain the same. Rod Stanek/Brandon Cain motioned to ratify Village President's April 20, 2021 to April 18, 2022 Committees and Commissions as presented. The motion carried unanimously. At 6:08 pm, Doug Jorstad/Dawn Kulcinski motioned to convene into closed session per Wisconsin State Statute Authority: §19.85(1) (e) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Purpose: Holmen Area Fire District Contract. The motion carried unanimously. At 7:32 pm, Dawn Kulcinski/Brandon Cain motioned to reconvene into open session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85(2). The motion carried unanimously. No action items were required after closed session. Dawn Kulcinski/Doug Jorstad motioned to adjourn at 7:33 pm. The motion carried unanimously. Angela A. Hornberg, Village Clerk/Treasurer 5/21 LAC79160 WNAXLP.
Agriculturehamlethub.com

USDA Announces Cooperative Agreements for Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction

USDA Announces Cooperative Agreements for Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the availability of up to $2 million for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) pilot projects. The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans, and they are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture.
Davis, CAdavisvanguard.org

Sustainable Growth Yolo Gets a Number of Changes to the Housing Element

Davis, CA – In a release on Friday put out by Sustainable Growth Yolo, they lauded the fact that the Davis Housing Element Committee voted in favor of 10 pro-housing comments in the draft housing element. Sustainable Growth Yolo is a volunteer-run housing advocacy organization that pushes for additional housing.
Frostburg, MDCumberland Times-News

Frostburg adopts fuel reduction policy

FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council voted Thursday to adopt a fuel reduction policy as part of the Maryland Smart Energy Community program. By adopting the policy, the city recognized that it should invest in alternative transportation uses and agreed to undertake policy initiatives. “It’s a requirement as part...