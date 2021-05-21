newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ukraine introduces new import ban on a wide range of products originating from Russia

By Hanna Shtepa
globalcompliancenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 13 April 2021, a new import ban will come into effect on 24 new categories of products originating from the Russian Federation. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution amending the list of products prohibited for import into Ukraine from the Russian Federation, which was previously approved by its Resolution No. 1147 dated 30 December 2015 “On Banning the Import of Products Originating in the Russian Federation into the Customs Territory of Ukraine.” The new categories of products include, among others:

globalcompliancenews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Trade#Cleaning Products#Economic Development#Import#Russian Federation#Wheat#Packaging Bags#Ministers#Toilet Paper#Cardboard#Deputy Minister
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Searches Home Of Pro-Russia MP And Putin Ally

The Kiev home of powerful pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk was being searched on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into treason, Ukraine's SBU security service told AFP. Medvedchuk, 66, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been repeatedly criticised in Ukraine for doing business in...
Militarywhbl.com

Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its border

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia still has around 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, the head of Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Tuesday. Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from near Ukraine’s border last month after a standoff that alarmed the West. U.S....
Europedallassun.com

The surprising things currently BANNED in Russia

Foreigners complain that LinkedIn and cheese are hard to come by in the country. Those moving to Russia from abroad might be expecting a few life changes. Yet, sometimes, people discover to their astonishment that the most trivial things they often used back home are now banned. Cheese and LinkedIn.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

EU Warns Russia Is Trying To Integrate Parts Of Eastern Ukraine

European Union officials are calling for a stronger response by the bloc to Russian aggression toward Ukraine, warning that Moscow's ultimate aim is to absorb parts of eastern Ukraine where a war has raged for seven years. The warnings came in a report written by the EU's diplomatic office that...
Pharmaceuticalsvestnikkavkaza.net

New COVID-19 vaccine to be introduced in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the fourth coronavirus vaccine will be soon introduced in the country. "We were quite fast in developing our own three effective vaccines against the coronavirus infection," the Kommersant newspaper cited the Russian leader as saying. According to him, immunization of the population is gaining...
Politicsaudacy.com

Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors. Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition...
PoliticsTimes-Herald

Ukraine seeks US support amid tensions with Russia

As Ukraine has seen an increase in hostilities between its military forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels, its leaders in Kyiv look to the US for support and seek a pathway to NATO membership amid ongoing tensions in the region. (May 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Energy Industryvestnikkavkaza.net

SOCAR to operate exports of Rosneft oil products to Ukraine

The Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR has become an export operator of Rosneft's oil products to Ukraine, the corresponding contract has already been signed with the Russian side, the Ukrainian newspaper Enkorr reported citing market participants. "The Swiss office of Socar Trading will be in charge of sales and communication...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Warns Turkey Over Ties With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister on Monday warned Turkey against what he said were attempts to fuel "militaristic sentiment" in Ukraine after Ankara moved to boost cooperation with Kyiv. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month pledged support to Kyiv amid a buildup of Russian forces along its border with...
Politicsrock947.com

Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of political space

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would respond to what he called Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of the political space, a day after a Ukrainian court placed a prominent pro-Russian politician under house arrest. The Ukrainian court put Viktor Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and...
Societytucsonpost.com

Ukraine Denounces Russia's Persecution Of Crimean Tatars

Ukrainian officials have marked the 77th anniversary of the Crimean Tatars' Stalin-era deportations from Crimea to Central Asia by denouncing what they called their ongoing persecution by Russia. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and backed separatists in two of its eastern provinces, sparking a war that has...
Foreign Policy19fortyfive.com

How to Possibly Start a War with Russia: Let Ukraine Join NATO

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was, “actively looking at” strengthening security cooperation with Ukraine. In Washington, White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre, asked if Ukraine would be invited into NATO, said the U.S. is “committed to ensuring that NATO’s door remains open to aspirants.” Ukraine, however, is not a U.S. ally, is not a member of NATO, and Washington should stop pretending they are.
Politicspledgetimes.com

Ukraine was predicted to lose access to the Black and Azov seas

Former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko predicted that Kiev would lose access to the Black and Azov Seas. He told about this on the air. Youtube-channel “Apostrophe”. According to the military, the threat of the creation of Novorossiya persists, and it concerns,...