Falcons Bounceback Canidates: Dante Fowler Jr.

Isaiah Oliver hasn’t quite lived up to his second-round draft selection a few years ago, and he could be in the midst of his final offseason with the Falcons. Oliver began the 2020 season starting opposite rookie AJ Terrell, but he moved to the slot after Darqueze Dennard returned from injury and Dan Quin had been relieved of his duties. Interim head coach Raheem Morris named Jeff Ulbrich as the de facto defensive coordinator, who had to be behind the decision to kick Oliver inside — saying this about the position change, “He’s proven to be a very good tackler. He’s got the ability to support the box. Play almost safety-like roles at times. He’s got length, the size, willingness and tackling ability, all of that.”