Falcons Bounceback Canidates: Dante Fowler Jr.

By Alex Lord
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDante Fowler is an obvious candidate to bounce back for the Falcons in 2021 after his abysmal 2020 season. He had career lows in every major pass rushing statistic — one forced fumble, three sacks, four TFL — and a career-low in games played. The former third-overall pick is by far the most talented and proven pass-rusher the Falcons have on the roster, and Ted Monachino has high hopes for what Fowler can do in Dean Pees defense.

