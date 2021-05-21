newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel + Leisure Homepage

By Margie D. Moore
buckeyebusinessreview.com
 1 day ago

Explore new places, ask questions, share your knowledge. Government web site to help in making use of or renewing your passport for international travel. We inspire vacationers, especially these within the discerning luxurious market, by telling the genuine, ownable story of a vacation spot. 6 things to make your travel...

buckeyebusinessreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Leisure#Time Travel#Travel Products#The Costa Rica News#Leisure Travel#Globaldata#Hg#House Garden#Conde Nast#Clarkson N Potter Inc#The New Yorker#Leisure#Time Inc#European#Otoh#The Society Of Product#Workplace Solutions Learn#Town Country#Travel Leisure#Travel Industry Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Country
Japan
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Country
China
Related
TravelPosted by
DFW Community News

Secrets For Travelers During Surge In ‘Revenge Travel’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the European Union opens travel for vaccinated Americans, the travel industry expects a surge in what many travelers are calling “revenge travel.”. The problem is– we are still living in a pandemic. There are rules and regulations surrounding what documents you need to safely travel and...
Worldinfluencive.com

Best Guide To Travel To Egypt

It might be a little late to book a Nile River cruise to celebrate the New Year, although there is always a possibility to find a last-minute opportunity. On the other hand, it is really an experience to plan for the February or Easter holidays. Not only because it’s the...
TravelCommercial Observer

A Rebound In Leisure Travel Won’t End Hospitality’s Woes

It’s the summer of revenge travel. And, if you don’t know what that is, don’t worry, neither did Expedia CEO Peter Kern. Until he was asked about it during the company’s first-quarter earnings call last week. “I’m rooting for revenge travel, whatever that is,” Kern said in answer to the analyst, who was referring to Americans’ pent-up demand for getting the hell out of Dodge, in revenge of the virus? The masks? Boredom?
TravelThrive Global

Pandemic Travel

I am an avid traveler. I look forward to my next adventure. Each year I pick a new destination and start planning away. But at the beginning of 2020, even before the coronavirus derailed the world, I herniated a disc in my lower back and I was laid up for months. I had to cancel my upcoming trip to Japan. A trip I had been saving for and planning for years. Then Covid 19 shut us down. I, like many was forced to isolate, work from home, and reassess the future. I admit I was afraid to get on a plane and even visit family in another state. I had been in intensive rehab for my back and had just started to walk again without too much pain. I didn’t want to take any risk of catching the coronavirus, on top of battling a health issue. So I watched as many people did fly and I listened to their stories of the pains of going through airports, sitting next to strangers, flinching at every cough and sneeze and praying they didn’t catch the deadly virus. I waited and waited and dreamed about where I would go once I was fully vaccinated. That day finally came on my April birthday this year. After receiving two shots of the Moderna vaccine, I became motivated to get going and face my fears. While my choices were limited, I knew I wanted a beautiful escape from covering the news 24/7, from the frigid cold weather of Chicago, the divisive environment in the U-S and what I refer to as living in the concrete jungle. But even though I was vaccinated I had my trepidations. I could have gone the easier route and flown domestically but the tropics were calling my name. So I chose Turks Caicos in the Caribbean.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Why Time Out’s Julio Bruno Believes Leisure And Travel Can Rise Again

“When you run a business called Time Out and the whole world is spending its time in, you know things are going to be very difficult,” says Julio Bruno, global CEO of the Time Out Group, of the past 12 months. But the good news, says Bruno, is that as more countries succeed in vaccinating their populations against the Covid-19 virus, the world’s urban centres are reopening.
TravelBusiness Insider

Accor 'Unveils the World' with new global campaign celebrating the return of leisure travel and vacations abroad

LAUNCH OF WORLDWIDE CAMPAIGN, STARRING LIL BUCK, DOMINIQUE MIRAMBEAU AND MAO XIAOXING, AIMS AT REIGNITING THE LOVE OF TRAVEL. PARIS, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Accor, a global hospitality leader, is pleased to announce its "Unveil the World" campaign – a celebration of the return to travel, the approach of summer, and the joy of great hotel stays. With travel restrictions easing across many destinations worldwide, along with significant pent-up demand among travelers, the campaign is a signal of Accor's confidence in the resurgence of travel, while reinforcing the company's growing focus on the leisure segment.
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Returning to travel

This year National Travel Advisor Day was May 5. Now, more than ever, the value of booking with a travel advisor is clear. Last year, as borders were closing and travelers scrambling to get home, I stepped in. When travelers spent hours on hold negotiating refunds or navigating their way...
Travelgulfshorebusiness.com

Travel Plans

When airlines canceled flights at the beginning of the pandemic, it is likely no one had any idea how long planes would be grounded, nor the lasting impact that pause in travel—both business and leisure—would have. Now, more than a year later, travel is slowly beginning to make a comeback; it will likely be some time before the industry recovers.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Bucket List Travel: How To Book Your Dream Trip Now (And Pay Later)

Travel is clearly back. According to the TSA, the number of travelers passing through airport security checkpoints has been averaging well above 1 million a day since mid-March, and airlines say that their business has returned to pre-pandemic levels. But not everyone who wants to take that revenge vacation they’ve been dreaming about over the pandemic might have the means—right now, at least.
Minoritiesmillionmilesecrets.com

Top 10 LGBTQ friendly travel destinations in the world

Signing up for credit cards through partner links earns us a commission. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Here’s our full Advertising Policy. After sheltering in place for more than a year, many Americans all over the country are itching to break free from their homes and travel the world over – especially with all of those credit card travel rewards we’ve been racking up with our pandemic shopping.
TravelHuffingtonPost

The Biggest COVID-Related Travel Mistakes People Are Making Right Now

As vaccination numbers rise in the U.S., so does interest in travel. The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,707,805 passengers on May 9, the highest number since our pandemic era began in March 2020. But as people navigate this era of travel, there are a number of new questions and opportunities for missteps. This is especially true for international trips.
TravelKESQ

England ‘green list’ of approved travel destinations revealed

Travelers from the UK have been given the go ahead to visit Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel from May 17 when months of restrictions making it illegal to travel abroad for a vacation will come to an end. The UK government has finally revealed the 12 countries and territories that will...
TravelClick2Houston.com

Find cheap flights this summer with this premium travel service for just $30

With summer quickly approaching and travel plans resuming this year, many people are keeping a close eye on cheap flights so they can snag a great vacation at a low cost. But watching the cost of flights can be a job in and of itself. Wouldn’t it be great if someone could do that for you while you went about your day?
Travelvaldostaceo.com

AAA Travel Update: Masks, Cruising and The Return To Europe

New travel opportunities and destinations seem to be reopening by the day, especially for Americans with a flair for international travel. Wednesday, the European Union agreed to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions, which will eventually allow vaccinated Americans to visit top destinations like Athens, London, Paris and Amsterdam. Travel to Italy...
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Travel Tips for Solo Travelers

Travel is something that many people love to do; it’s exciting, different, they get to explore new places and meet new people, and they get away from their everyday lives for a week or two, and sometimes for much longer. Even if you have no one to travel with, it’s...
Lifestylenorthstarmeetingsgroup.com

Fares Increase and Routes Expand as Airlines See Leisure Demand Grow

JetBlue Airways said Wednesday it will start transatlantic service late this summer, competing against bigger rivals on the lucrative route between New York and London. The New York-based airline said it will start daily flights between JFK and Heathrow airports on Aug. 11, and add daily trips from JFK to London's second-biggest airport, Gatwick, on Sept. 29. It plans to add Boston-London flights next year.
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Corporate travellers back Covid-status certification

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reports rising expectations of a return to business travel among its members with more than one in two suppliers reporting a rise in corporate bookings. GBTA’s latest poll of members found three out of four buyer and procurement respondents (74%) felt employees would be...