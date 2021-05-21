2nd sign up opportunity for Mississippi Longleaf Pine Initiative

With federal CARES ACT funding appropriated to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and allocated to the NC Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ), CERT will help the region meet the nation’s 2021 clean energy and transportation investment. These initiatives will focus on researching the true economic sustainability impacts of energy efficiency projects for residential housing, a housing laboratory on the university’s farm, and a summer apprenticeship program.EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 20, 2021) – The Center for Energy Research and Technology (CERT) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University received three grants totaling more than $500,000 to bolster regional energy-efficient building construction and cost savings in low-income communities hardest hit during the pandemic.