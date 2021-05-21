2nd sign up opportunity for Mississippi Longleaf Pine Initiative
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has financial assistance available to qualified Mississippi landowners wanting to create or restore longleaf pine stands on their land. This Longleaf Pine Initiative (LLPI) is offered under the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) to qualified landowners and forest managers in Central and Southern Mississippi to restore longleaf ecosystems.www.pelahatchienews.com