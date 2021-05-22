newsbreak-logo
NCAA Tournament: Ole Miss takes down Villanova in first game of Tucson Regional

By David Johnson
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss took Big East Conference champion Villanova down to the mat Friday, wrestling away a 5-1 decision over the Wildcats in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament's Tucson Regional. The Rebels, who improved to 35-20 on the season, must wait for the conclusion of tonight's other opening-round game in Tucson between host Arizona and Maryland-Baltimore County before they find out who they will play in a winner's bracket game at 4 p.m. CT Saturday.

