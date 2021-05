HOUSTON – What’s the protection if you’ve had the virus? Do you really need the vaccine?. Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19, according to the CDC. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.