The regular season has ended, and there’s a lot we still don’t know. I don’t know why the Nuggets tried to beat Portland, for instance, which would have left them playing the Lakers in the first round, or why Milwaukee did the same to end up with Miami. I don’t know why LeBron James was on the floor to reinjure his ankle when anyone with an internet connection could see the Lakers were already destined for the Play-In, or why the Clippers didn’t try harder to beat an Oklahoma City team that would have happily let them win if they’d bothered.