Golf

Blair O'Neal Is One Of The Hottest Women On The LPGA Tour; "Sleeper" Picks For The PGA Championship!

By ChrisPowers
prosportsextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlair O’Neal is a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour. She became famous among golf fans in 2000 after winning Golf Channel’s “The Big Break” tournament held in Dominican Republic, and then finishing in second place at the “The Big Break: Prince Edward Island” edition. Besides fame, her golf tournament success also brought her numerous sponsorship deals, while her amazing looks paved the way for her modeling and television career.

prosportsextra.com
