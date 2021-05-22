Blair O’Neal Is One Of The Hottest Women On The LPGA Tour; “Sleeper” Picks For The PGA Championship!

Sepp Straka is one to watch this week in Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) John Catlin (+15000) ... The 30-year-old native Californian is rapidly losing his label as an international man of mystery. That’s the cost of winning so often. When he debuted on the PGA TOUR at the 2018 CIMB Classic, he appeared in this space as a recent three-time champion on the Asian Tour. He delivered on the promise with a T22 in Kuala Lumpur. He went on to make another five starts on the PGA TOUR that season but they didn’t amount to much. Later in 2019, he prevailed in his transplanted home in Thailand. Since a four-month break due to the pandemic in 2020, he’s picked off three victories on the European Tour, the most recent of which the Austrian Golf Open in mid-April. Two weeks ago, he finished fifth at the Tenerife Open. The AT&T Byron Nelson opens a fortnight of competition as he’s poised for his major championship debut at Kiawah Island next week. He’ll be among the leader in fairways hit at TPC Craig Ranch.