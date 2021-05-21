MLB daily notes: Betting preview for Friday's games

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series. A 13-game slate awaits Friday evening, with only Chicago-Kansas City and San Francisco-Pittsburgh omitted. We've got three five-digit pitchers atop the slate, all three of which have good to great matchups, but come in in various levels of form. It's a wild slate where some struggling big name bats are priced at extreme lows, while the day's most-expensive hitter is a white-hot Jesse Winker ($4,600). His LvR splits, paired with Coors Field, make him hard to fade, but the tag makes him hard to build around. By and large, I see minimal value in the Reds-Rockies game. That doesn't make it wrong to target, as there should be runs scored, but for this column's purpose, they won't be featured.