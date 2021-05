Kadri managed an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings. Kadri set up Joonas Donskoi's tally to give the Avalanche a 4-1 lead. The 30-year-old Kadri has picked up a goal and three helpers in his last seven games, showing a little more pop on the scoresheet ahead of the postseason. He's at 32 points, 170 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-7 rating in 56 contests. Kadri should remain in a top-six role in the postseason, although he may have to focus more on defense against tougher opposition.