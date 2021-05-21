newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Did Ex-WWE Wrestler Ryback Just Endorse Cannibalism?

By Mike Rickard II
prosportsextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid former WWE Superstar Ryback just endorse cannibalism? Ryback, who was released from the WWE in 2016 and has spent the last five years bitching and moaning about his time in the WWE (with a critical focus on WWE Kingpin Vince McMahon and Vinnie Mac’s son-in-law Hunter Hearst Helmsley) recently tweeted:

prosportsextra.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ryback
Person
Dave Meltzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannibalism#Wwe Wrestler#Combat#Mad Love#Eating Meat#Themarkhenry#Vox#The University Of Texas#Wwe Hall#Hate#Nuts#Lean Meat#Time#Beef#Fat Piece#Eagle Eyed Fans#Lies#Scientific Mumbo Jumbo#Dinosaur#Eastern Highlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Wanting ‘Fresh Faces’ On RAW, Smackdown Wrestler May Be Moved

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, WWE is looking to add some ‘fresh faces’ to the RAW roster, especially since the top of the card has been left weak with Randy Orton and AJ Styles in the tag division. According to the report, there is talk of Aleister Black being moved over from Smackdown, as well as Damian Priest getting a ‘big opportunity.’
WWEProwrestling.net

Renee Paquette on the WWE wrestler she feels is the best cook in pro wrestling, creating her cook book, her favorite spot to eat while on the road

What the process was like creating the book “Messy in the Kitchen”: “Ive always kinda wanted to do it. So I have been tweeting about it and posting about it and I knew there were recipes that I wanted to have in a cookbook, whenever I was going to do one. So once I was able to join up with Post Hill Press and Permuted Press and be able to get this book up and running, I mean I only had about ten recipes under my belt and I ended up with sixty to seventy, so I only had about three months to write the book. By the time we got everything together and they are like hey here is the deadline, I was like oh damn, I have a lot of work to do. So I did all of it in like a three-four month period. It was a lot of trial and error, like what recipes work, what doesn’t work, what needs to be adjusted, what do I want this book to look like, what are the categories going to be. There was a lot of stuff that I have to sift through and I am just such a cookbook fan that I was like going back to other books that I really liked and getting some inspiration and other people to see just what I wanted this book to look like. So yeah, it was a hell of an experience, I loved doing it, I had such a blast writing the book.”
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Was Planning NXT Releases For Weeks

WWE made several cuts to the NXT brand this week, but this was something they were planning for weeks. As of this writing, no new releases are planned, but you also never know what can happen when you’re talking about Vince McMahon’s company. According to PW Insider, WWE had been...
WWEProwrestling.net

WWE reportedly released NXT wrestler Velveteen Dream

WWE has released Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark from his contract, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE has not officially announced the move as of this update. Powell’s POV: Clark has not wrestled a match since the December 23, 2020 edition of NXT television. He was accused of inappropriate online...
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Wrestlers Who Worked AEW Dark Attended Recent WWE Tryout

According to Fightful Select, a number of wrestlers who have appeared and competed on AEW Dark, which is considered as the promotion’s developmental show, have attended WWE’s most recent tryout this past May 6th and 7th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It was determined that WWE’s tryout...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Fans advise Ryback to retire from wrestling

In recent weeks, Ryback's Twitter account has become home to countless jokes from WWE Universe fans and beyond, after the former McMahon-owned federation's athlete posted not one but two polls, asking his own "fans", in which important company he should have gone to work in his future, after his departure from the scene a few years ago with the Stamford-based company.
WWEPWMania

Photos: WWE Celebrity Wrestler Was Backstage At WrestleMania Backlash

Tyson Fury, who wrestled against Braun Strowman at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia, was backstage at the Wrestlemania Backlash PPV. Fury and his son Prince took pictures with various people in WWE. As previously noted, there continues to be teases of a Fury vs. Drew...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Surprising WWE NXT Talent Release

WWE released six wrestlers and two referees on Wednesday including NXT talent Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.). Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio episode that Judge’s departure was a surprise to everybody due to his potential. It was said people were stunned to hear of his departure.
WWEProwrestling.net

Asuka on being a role model for Asian women, experiencing racist behavior, WWE wrestlers she wants to have matches with, what’s left to accomplish

In celebration of Asian Heritage Month, who are some of your favourite Asian pro-wrestlers?. There are many great Asian wrestlers in the world. When I was a teenager, I watched wrestling on TV. The Japanese wrestlers gave me energy and courage. I want to entertain a lot of people like they did for me… The Great Muta. A Japanese wrestler. He is so good and so cool.”
WWEComicBook

WWE Releases Three NXT Wrestlers

WWE released three NXT wrestlers from their contracts on Wednesday, according to PWInsider. That list includes former NXT Tag Team Champion, Sanity and Imperium member Alexander Wolfe, fomer EVOLVE wrestler Skyler Story and former arena football player and professional bodybuilder Ezra Judge. Wolfe had just been featured on last night's edition of NXT, getting tossed out of the group.
WWEf4wonline.com

WOR: Will Ospreay, AEW to TBS, Velveteen Dream

Dave Meltzer and I are back with Wrestling Observer Radio. We talk about the Will Ospreay situation with New Japan Pro Wrestling. We also talk more about the AEW to TBS situation as well as Wednesday night's rating and the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV. We also talk about Velveteen...