LPGA Golfer Natalie Gulbis Is Smoking Hot; Who Shot A “Hole In One” At The 2021 PGA Championship?
Natalie Gulbis is a professional golfer on the LPGA tour. She played in her first LPGA Tour event in 1997 as an amateur at the age of 14 (handicap of 2). Gulbis was the top player on the boys’ golf team at Granite Bay High School and graduated at age 16. She then accepted a golf scholarship to the University of Arizona, the 2000 national champions, where she was a teammate of fellow freshman, Lorena Ochoa.prosportsextra.com