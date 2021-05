When you are looking for the best place to stay in New Mexico, not just any place will do. You want to stay in a location that is unique, comfortable, and extremely cool. Earthships are remarkable solar earth shelters that are made to promote sustainability and are typically 100 percent off-the-grid. Fortunately for us, New Mexico is home to some of the coolest Earthships around. We’ve compiled a list of nine awesome Earthships that you’ll definitely want to check out for your next vacation or a simple weekend getaway. Many of these Earthships are located in the Greater World Community, the world’s only Earthship community located in Taos.